LEBANON — Its offense slowed to a glacial crawl, Hempfield had to tweak its usual script to fight its way to a 51-48, come-from-behind defeat of Lebanon in a key Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover boys’ basketball game here Tuesday.

Hempfield scored 18 points in the final 5:25 - blistering, by this night’s standards - culminating in four Migual Pena free throws in the final 25 seconds, to improve to 11-2, 6-2 in the league.

Six minutes in, Hempfield had two points and zero apparent answers to Lebanon’s quickness, bounce and superb, connected defense. Hempfield coach Danny Walck is a man-to-man defense, motion-offense guy, but ultimately a half-court zone trap and some pattern offense got the engine started.

“It started on defense,’’ Walck said. “The trap gave us a little juice. We had to change the tempo of the game with our defense. If you give them time to run their offense, they’re very good.’’

It looked for a long while that Lebanon would be good enough. The Cedars led 11-2 late in the first quarter and held a working margin until late in the third quarter.

By that point, Walck had scrapped the motion in lieu of a more patterned approach and pulled within 28-26 on a drive by sophomore forward Ben Troyer.

Lebanon coach Tim Speraw called time and got a clean look at a 3-pointer for Adrian Cruz, who drilled it, starting a 9-0 Lebanon run to make it 37-26.

The Knights’ decisive rally came in the middle of the fourth quarter, including threes by Pena, Troyer and Parker Wolfe.

The last two minutes were tense and dramatic, between rivals who played a 41-40 epic for the L-L title a year ago, Lebanon winning, followed by Hempfield winning 62-58 in this gym in the first round of the District Three Class 6A playoffs.

This time, Hempfield managed the stretch a little better.

Lebanon led for the last time, at 46-45, by pounding it inside to senior forward Ben Smith.

Pena, who scored 20, came off a screen and nailed a jumper with 80 seconds left.

Hempfield’s defense was impeccable the rest of the way, including its 10th blocked shot of the night, two forced turnovers, taking advantage of having fouls to give in the final seconds and, finally, closing all doors at the very end, as the Cedars missed a well-guarded heave at the buzzer.

In between were Pena’s clutch free throws, the latter pair with just :6.2 remaining.

Smith led Lebanon with 16 points. Lebanon’s excellent senior backcourt, Cruz and Marquis Ferreria, combined for 21 points, but had just two field goals after halftime.

Hempfield’s Troyer scored 12, all in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter.

The Cedars, who have suddenly lost two in a row, are 9-4, 4-2, and go to Penn Manor for a crossover Friday.

Hempfield goes to Conestoga Valley for another Section One-Two crossover Thursday, followed by Central Dauphin in the L-L-Mid-Penn Shootout at Manheim Central's Doe Run Elementary School on Saturday.

