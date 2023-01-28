Just two games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. One team picked up a win. The other came up just short. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Hempfield 56, Exeter 49 — In a must-win game in the D3-6A playoff chase, the host Black Knights did indeed get a victory, racing out to a 27-21 halftime lead and then easing past the Eagles to stay in the postseason conversation. Lauren Moffatt and Sophia Ott scored 17 points apiece and Nevaeh Ramirez knocked down three 3-pointers and chipped in with a season-high 14 points for Hempfield, which won its second straight game and is at No. 15 in the D3-6A rankings. The top 12 finishers qualify, so the Knights have a couple of teams to jump, including No. 14 McCaskey and No. 13 Ephrata. Hempfield hosts McCaskey in a Section 1 clash on Wednesday. That game should go a long way in determining who makes the D3-6A bracket.

Susquehannock 40, Solanco 31 — The host Golden Mules were within 21-20 at the start of the fourth quarter, before the Warriors closed the game on a 19-11 run, pulled away late and dropped Solanco, which suffered its third straight setback. Jenna Ehlers scored 15 points to pace the Mules, who need a fast finish to make the D3-5A field; Solanco is at No. 21, and the top 14 finishers qualify for the bracket.

