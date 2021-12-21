In an early season Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One matchup, Hempfield asserted its dominance Tuesday night in a 45-26 boys basketball win at rival Manheim Township.

With the victory, the Black Knights (3-0 league, 6-0 overall) remained unbeaten and stayed atop the L-L Section One standings.

“The biggest thing was rebounds on the defensive end. That wins games,” Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena said. “And just heart. A lot of heart.”

Pena (14 points) and 6-foot, 5-inch senior guard/forward Cole Overbaugh (12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals) and sophomore guard Ben Troyer (nine points, four rebounds, three steals) paced the Knights’ offense.

But the Hempfield defense was the story of the game. Through the first three quarters, Hempfield held Manheim Township (1-1, 3-3) to 21.4 percent shooting (6 of 28), forced 12 turnovers and won the rebound battle, 23-16.

“We were playing lockdown defense,” Overbaugh said. “They couldn’t get up a good shot.”

L-L League boys basketball standings

A Manheim Township team that entered averaging nearly six made 3-pointers a game was held to 1-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc Tuesday.

“In a lot of cases we were unwilling to shoot it,” Manheim Township seventh-year coach Matt Johns said. “When we play well we hit nine to 12 3-pointers. We had open looks and we hesitated tonight.”

Hempfield entered the game coming off a 57-51 non-league overtime win against Governor Mifflin on Saturday in a game in which the Knights trailed by 13 points entering the fourth quarter. It provided some extra fuel to start stronger Tuesday to jump out to a 7-0 lead, while also holding the Blue Streaks scoreless in their first 11 trips down the floor.

Manheim Township had a 6-2 spurt at the start of the second quarter to cut its deficit to 11-8. It was the closest the Streaks got. Hempfield responded with a 9-0 run and later led 23-10 at intermission. The Knights outscored the Streaks 18-6 in the third quarter to take a 41-16 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Hempfield was averaging 61 points a game but was held to a season-low 45 points Tuesday. The Knights still won comfortably.

“We need to play harder, faster, more assertive, more aggressive,” Johns said. “And embrace the moment.”

Meanwhile, Hempfield has seemingly won in all kinds of ways to remain as one of three remaining unbeatens in the L-L through the season’s first 12 days. On Tuesday, although the offense wasn’t entirely there, the Knights relied on defense and rebounding.

“Overall we maintained a sense of focus, energy,” Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “I’m really proud of the kids.”

Up next: Manheim Township hosts Governor Mifflin on Thursday. Hempfield gets a respite before hosting a holiday tournament next week, starting with Wilson on Dec. 27. Hempfield and Wilson last met in last year’s District 3-6A quarterfinals, with the Bulldogs going on to reach the district final.

BOX SCORE