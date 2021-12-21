There is a solo leader atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 girls basketball standings at the holiday break, and that team is Hempfield.

Not a total shocker, considering the Black Knights are the two-time reigning section champs, and coach Kendra Merrifield returned four starters from last season’s L-L League championship squad.

Hempfield took over solo first place Tuesday night compliments of a 30-15 victory over longtime rival Manheim Township in Landisville. It was a funky start for the Blue Streaks, who went scoreless in the first quarter, and trailed 14-0 before finally denting the scoreboard with 3:31 to go in the second quarter.

The Knights (3-0 league, 6-0 overall) couldn’t have asked for a better start, and when Ava Baer and Autumn Cook canned 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 lead on Hempfield’s first two trips, the Knights were off and running.

“If you would have told us that we’d be 6-0, I might not have believed it,” Merrifield said. “I think it’s great that we’re 6-0, but we still have a lot of work to do as far as putting teams away. I think we have the pieces and the personnel to do it. I think it just comes down to focus for us.”

Lauren Moffatt had a dribble-drive hoop, and Cook’s transition layup off a steal capped Hempfield’s 10-0 first-quarter spree. Brynn Axe and Baer rattled in jumpers early in the second quarter for a 14-0 cushion before Township’s Missy Welch stopped the Streaks’ cold stretch with a driving layup more than 13 minutes into the game.

Moffatt, who scored a game-high 10 points, got the points right back with a 3-pointer, and Hempfield had a cozy 18-3 lead at the half. In the locker room, Township coach Sean Burkhart challenged his squad to play a more spirited second half, and his Streaks responded.

Welch scored six of her team-high eight points in the third, and Township got Hempfield a bit out of sorts with some pressure man-to-man defense.

In the fourth, Township’s Ava Byrne bottomed out a 3-ball, and Sarah Kraus hit a baseline jumper to slice Hempfield’s lead to 24-15 with 5:01 to play.

But Moffatt delivered the dagger for the Knights, securing an offensive board, scoring in traffic, drawing a foul, and completing the conventional three-point play for a 27-15 edge.

And that was that.

“That was a big turning point,” Merrifield said of Moffatt’s and-1. “It put the momentum back in our favor.”

Township (1-1, 3-3) had 17 turnovers — 10 in the first half, when the Knights built an insurmountable lead — and Hempfield out-rebounded the Streaks 20-13. Sophia Ott snared a game-high five boards for the Knights, who shook off 14 turnovers.

“We’re young and we’re learning,” Burkhart said. “At halftime I told them that no matter what we do, I want to compete. And we did. We got some stops, and I thought we had them frustrated for a little bit there in the third quarter. That’s a good takeaway for us.”

