The defending Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball champions are off and running.

Reigning Section 1 MVP Lauren Moffatt scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the second half, Kira Mattes and Sophia Ott chipped in with 10 points apiece — and they both splashed buzzer-beater 3-pointers — and host Hempfield sailed past Solanco 47-19 Friday night in the first round of the Black Knights’ tip-off tournament in Landisville.

“For our team, this was a perfect start,” Moffatt said. “We came out with a lot of energy, just like we wanted to. The second half was better for everyone, and we had a lot of confidence and everyone pitched in. We’re all very happy with this win.”

Hempfield, which beat Lancaster Catholic in overtime in last season’s league finale, and which is angling for its third Section 1 title in a row, feasted on 20 turnovers, and overcame a slow start with a 19-5 third-quarter spree to trigger the mercy rule and resulting running clock.

Hempfield’s defense — spurred on by a mesmerizing, turnover-inducing 1-3-1 zone press — held the Golden Mules to just three field goals in the game; Solanco had single buckets in the first, second and fourth quarters, and never had a lead

Up next, Hempfield will take on Dallastown in the title game back in Landisville tonight at 7:30. The Wildcats KO’d reigning District 3 Class 6A champ Cumberland Valley 38-37 in Friday’s opener.

CV had a shot to win it at the buzzer, but Cara Morrison misfired on her potential game-winning jumper. The Eagles, who went to the state semifinals last March, will take on Solanco in the consolation game at 6 p.m.

The Mules will take on the reigning L-L League champs and the reigning D3-6A champs in the season’s first 24 hours.

Hempfield had a 21-9 lead at the half after Mattes beat the second-quarter horn with a 3-pointer. The Knights poured it on the third, when Mattes drilled another trey, Moffatt popped in a baseline 3-ball of her own and added a transition layup.

Ott punctuated Hempfield’s third-quarter uprising with a trey, a stick-back bucket off an offensive board, and a buzzer-beater 3-pointer, giving the Knights a cozy 40-14 lead, as Solanco was held without a field goal in the third quarter.

Hempfield out-rebounded Solanco 20-14; Orianna Edmond had six boards and a pair of post buckets and Autumn Cook chipped in with five rebounds for the Knights. Cook had a steal and a pretty and-one early in the third quarter, giving Hempfield a safe and sound 43-14 cushion.

“They made a bunch of shots — including a bunch of 3’s — in the third quarter, and I thought that was the difference in the game,” Solanco skipper Chad McDowell said. “We didn’t return a single starter, so we’re learning on the fly right now. I’ll take away a lot of positives; I thought we did a lot of things well.”

Kendal Janssen paced Solanco with eight points.

