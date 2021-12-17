In its last three games in a row — including Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 tussle against Cedar Crest — Hempfield’s girls basketball team has looked up at a fourth-quarter deficit.

And for the third game in a row — much to the chagrin of the pesky Falcons — the Black Knights found a way to rally late and earn a come-from-behind victory.

Cedar Crest had a 32-29 cushion with 5:20 to play Friday when Sarah Batra polished off a conventional three-point play. It was all Hempfield after that.

The Knights closed the game on a 14-3 run for a gut-check 43-35 victory in Landisville. That’s a 4-0 getaway for Hempfield, which won its section opener against Cedar Crest, which dipped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.

After sprinting past Solanco last Friday, Hempfield trailed Dallastown, Penn Manor and Cedar Crest in the fourth quarter in its last three games, only to pull off nifty comebacks all three times.

“I think I took 15 years off my life this week,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said, chuckling. “Our heart is tremendous. We are resilient. Hopefully this doesn’t bite us at some point. Our kids believe in themselves and they believe in each other. But we need to start putting teams away earlier.”

Autumn Cook, who scored a game-high 16 points for Hempfield, got the Knights’ rally started with an offensive rebound and stick-back bucket, and she drew a foul with 3:40 to play. The Knights had a 34-32 lead after Cook coaxed in the free throw, and Hempfield was off and running.

“(Cook’s) and-1 was huge, and we were able to get a couple of stops and a couple of turnovers,” Merrifield said. “We always talk about getting on the defensive end first. Getting stops and then getting a score. I think this game was a culmination of those two things.”

Cook’s driving layup gave the Knights a 36-32 lead with 2:41 to go. Kira Mattes supplied the rest of Hempfield’s points down the stretch; her dribble-drive hoop made it 38-34 with 1:59 showing, and Mattes went 5-for-6 at the foul line in the final 1:30 to seal the deal.

“I think it’s heart,” Cook said. “I think we just kind of say that we can’t lose here, and we find a way to pull through. Honestly, this one was all heart, because we didn’t play our best.”

Until crunch time.

Earlier in the fourth, Hempfield’s Orianna Edmond knotted the game at 29-29 with a three-point conversion before Batra’s go-ahead and-1. And Lauren Moffatt kept the Knights close with a free throw with 5:01 to play.

Cedar Crest grabbed an early 10-7 lead, and was ahead 19-16 at the break. Mallory Deiderick had three first-half buckets, including back-to-back jumpers to give the Falcons a 3-point lead at the break. Cedar Crest’s largest second-half lead was a 25-21 edge on Lizzy Lowe’s baseline trey with 4:02 to go in the third.

The closest the Falcons got down the stretch was 36-34 on Batra’s baseline drive with 2:22 left. Batra had 11 points for Cedar Crest, which had opened its season with nonleague wins over Harrisburg and Wilson.

“I didn’t do a good job down the stretch,” Cedar Crest coach Will Wenninger said. “I didn’t manage the clock well at all. I let our kids down. But the good thing is I’ll have something to watch tonight, because I won’t sleep. And I’m not talking about Netflix.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77