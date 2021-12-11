Things were looking kind of bleak for Hempfield’s girls basketball team Saturday night.

The host Black Knights were down by as many as seven points in the first half and trailed by five points early in the third quarter against Dallastown in the championship game of Hempfield’s tip-off tournament.

Enter Orianna Edmond.

The Knights’ senior low-post fiend took over in the paint in the third quarter with three game-changing, glass-crashing buckets, and Hempfield closed the third on a 12-0 blitz on the way to a hard-fought 36-29 victory over the Wildcats for a 2-0 start and the tourney gold trophy.

“I thought our kids responded well with their energy and their focus,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said.

Edmond gave the Knights their first lead, 21-20, with 3:40 to go in the third on a dribble-drive bank shot. She followed that up with another driving layup for a 23-20 cushion, and Edmond’s up-and-under post bucket gave Hempfield a 25-20 lead with 1:37 to go in the quarter.

The Knights outscored Dallastown 12-1 in the third quarter to seize control, and Edmond got the rally started with her rim-attacking skills.

“She’s the heart of our team,” Merrifield said. “She always has the most energy and she’s the most vocal. Everyone loves her and respects her. She put us on her back there with the scoring, and that got everyone else fired up.”

Lauren Moffatt scored off the bounce, Ava Baer hit a jumper and Brynn Axe scored off a steal to cap the quarter-ending 12-0 spree and a 27-20 cushion, and Baer’s backdoor layup on the Knights’ first trip of the fourth quarter made it a 14-0 run for a 29-20 lead.

“We talked at halftime about how they played the better first half and that they had the momentum,” Merrifield said. “We needed to take them out of that in the second half.”

Mission accomplished. The Wildcats, who held Hempfield to four first-quarter points and had a 19-15 lead at the break, scored just 10 second-half points.

Dallastown, which topped reigning District Three Class 6A champ Cumberland Valley on Friday, hung tough after Hempfield's barrage, but Baer scored off a press-break layup, and Kira Mattes delivered the knockout punch with a wing 3-pointer for a 32-24 edge.

Edmond had 11 points and five rebounds, Mattes had eight points and Moffatt had seven points and 12 boards for Hempfield, the reigning L-L League champion and back-to-back Section One winner.

D’Shantae Edwards had nine points for Dallastown, which forced 19 turnovers but couldn’t overcome the third-quarter dry spell.

In Saturday’s consolation game ...

Cumberland Valley 55, Solanco 10: Jill Jekot popped in 18 points, including a pair of buzzer-beater breakaway layups, and the Eagles feasted on 21 turnovers, opened the game on a 24-0 tear, and zoomed past the Golden Mules for third place. Kendal Janssen scored six points for Solanco, which had just five made field goals in two games.

