Hempfield’s top priority Tuesday night when Lebanon touched down in Landisville for a key Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1-2 crossover game?

Turning up its defense and slowing down Cedars’ ace freshman Kailah Correa, who has been absolutely stuffing the stat sheet as of late, including a 41-point game last week in a come-from-behind win over Conestoga Valley.

Correa didn’t go off — she scored 17 points, three under her per-game norm — and host Hempfield got back on track after suffering its first loss this season last Saturday with a 48-37 victory over the Cedars in Landisville.

Correa picked up her first Division I scholarship offer this week, from Illinois in the B1G.

“She’s very talented,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “We made her work, and we wanted to make her work for every shot she got. And I think we did that. We did a nice job making her work.”

“We wanted to make her shoot sloppy shots and not let her score as much as she normally does,” Hempfield’s Sophia Ott added. “I thought we did pretty well with that. We just played our game.”

Brynn Axe, Autumn Cook and Kira Mattes all took turns chasing Correa on the defensive end for Hempfield, which didn’t junk it up. The Knights ran their usual sets and traps.

End result: Hempfield (8-0 league, 11-1 overall) remained alone atop the Section 1 heap, a game clear of Penn Manor (7-1, 9-6), while Lebanon (5-2, 10-4) kept its two-game lead in Section 2 over Ephrata (3-4, 5-8).

Tuesday, there were plenty of heroes to go around for Hempfield:

Lauren Moffatt scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the third quarter, when the Knights pushed their lead to 44-26 on Moffatt’s baseline 3-pointer. Earlier, Moffatt nailed a trey for a 41-22 cushion.

Ott, who has really come into her own as a reliable wing sniper in Hempfield’s rotation this winter, scored all 14 of her points in the first half, when the Knights built a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and a 29-19 lead at the break.

Ott bottomed out a triple with 2:57 to go in the first half, giving Hempfield its first 10-point cushion. And her 3-ball put the Knights up 29-18 with 25 ticks left in the first half.

Axe pulled down 10 boards for Hempfield, which out-rebounded Lebanon 33-23. The Knights also forced 19 turnovers.

Hempfield survived 11 fourth-quarter turnovers, as Lebanon made a late push; the Cedars closed to within 44-30 when Correa beat the third-quarter horn with a runner in the lane, and Lebanon was within 44-34 after the second of Liliana Harrison’s back-to-back paint buckets.

But Axe and Cook answered with hoops for Hempfield, which restored ordered and remained undefeated in league play.

Harrison had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Lebanon, which has dropped two games in a row after a 7-game winning streak.

“We’ve got to take care of our business,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “It would have been nice to get a win here, but we’re still in good shape. We want to keep pushing forward, and we have the ability to do that. We’re watching what other teams are doing, but we’re worried about our house.”

