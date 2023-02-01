It's been a herky-jerky, roller-coaster kind of a season for Hempfield’s girls basketball team.

The Black Knights have been eliminated in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 race, and coming into Wednesday’s game against longtime rival McCaskey, Hempfield absolutely, positively needed a victory to remain in the District 3 Class 6A playoff chase.

Playing with a sense of urgency and hoping to make a late postseason push, the Knights played their best game to date this winter and won big.

Sophia Ott hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Autumn Cook added a season-high 20 points, Lauren Moffatt chipped in with 15 points, and host Hempfield cruised past McCaskey 73-37 on Senior Night in Landisville.

“We had to win,” Moffatt said. “We don’t have a choice. And I thought we came out and played exactly like we needed to — and more.”

Hempfield (4-5 Section 1, 10-10 overall) came into the game at No. 15 in the Class 6A power ratings, with the top 12 finishers making the bracket. The Red Tornado (3-6, 11-10) started the night at No. 14, just ahead of the Knights.

Ephrata (13-5) is at No. 12, and would be the last team in. With a week to go in the regular season, those ratings are bound to change. For now, Hempfield saved its season by beating McCaskey.

“Disappointing,” Moffatt said about Hempfield’s up-and-down season, “but not finished.”

If the Knights end up getting in, they will have earned it. Hempfield finishes up Saturday at 3-loss Central Dauphin, which is No. 4 in 6A, and then next Tuesday at undefeated Lebanon, which is No. 2 in 6A.

McCaskey’s back is also now against the wall; the Tornado finishes up Tuesday at 6A No. 9 Cedar Crest and will likely need a win and help to make districts.

“Every game matters throughout the season,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said, “but we got to a point about five games back where it was like do or die. I think that shook them up a little bit. We have a fantastic group, but it’s been a roller-coaster season. Right now, they’re very focused and they’re working really hard together.”

Hempfield hit the court running here Wednesday, piling up 25 first-quarter points for a 12-point lead. Moffatt had eight points, Cook had three buckets and Ott hit a 3-pointer and had eight quick points to kick-start the Knights’ offense.

Ott drained a second-quarter 3-pointer to stretch Hempfield’s lead to 32-18, Cook and Naveah Ramirez had transition buckets, and Moffatt, who raised her career point-total to 802, went 4-for-4 at the foul line in the waning seconds to give the Knights a cozy 40-24 lead at the break.

Ott’s third-quarter trey gave Hempfield a 49-28 cushion, and Cook’s steal and breakaway layup gave the Knights a 56-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Hempfield slammed the door with a quick 8-0 burst early in the fourth. Moffatt and Cook canned consecutive treys to cap the run; Cook’s triple triggered the running-clock mercy rule with 6:14 to play.

Elaina Foley scored 12 points and Anisha Sepulveda chipped in with 11 points for McCaskey, which couldn’t overcome 20 turnovers.

“We got out-hustled, from the tip until the end of the game,” McCaskey coach Brian McCloud said. “So, you have to hand it to (Hempfield). They played harder than we did. It’s high school basketball. One minute you’re playing really well. The next you’re not. You have to do the little things, and they did.”

