After coming up just short each of the last two years in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball championship game, Hempfield took care of business in the closing moments of Friday’s league title tilt, topping Manheim Central, 57-46.

“I’ve been waiting for this all year,” Troyer said. “I’m so happy we actually finished it off.”

Troyer had a full circle type of ending. A year earlier, Troyer was defending Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ty Burton when Burton hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the 2022 league crown. On Friday, after Manheim Central hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-46 with 1 minute, 56 seconds left, Troyer came up with a bucket, an assist, a pair of free-throws and an exclamation point in the form of a game-ending, one-handed fastbreak dunk in a packed Manheim Township High School gymnasium.

“Thrilled for him,” Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “These are teenagers. He’s had to carry that (Burton shot) with him for awhile. Now he has something to replace that picture.”

Manheim Central leading scorer Trey Grube (19 points) scored five of his team’s first seven points to help the Section Two champion Barons (20-5) jump out to an early 7-0 lead.

A Troyer steal and ensuing Troyer 3-point play gave Hempfield its first lead, 14-12, at the 5:27 mark of the second quarter. The L-L Section One champion Black Knights (22-2) didn’t trail again, stretching their win streak to 16 games.

Up 24-20 coming out of intermission, Hempfield leading scorer Miguel Pena (21 points) hit a jumper as part of a 6-2 Knights spurt to push the advantage to 30-22, the game’s largest lead until the final minute.

Hempfield shot an impressive 70.6% from the floor (24 of 34), while becoming the fourth team to hold Manheim Central below 50 points this season, the latter in part due to the effort of Hempfield senior guard Michael Hester, who had the task of defending Grube most of the way - the two are former longtime AAU teammates.

“Obviously we know he (Grube) can shoot the ball,” Hester said. “They set a lot of off-ball screen stuff. Our gameplan is to talk through those screens as a team. Try not to have to switch so much.”

The game felt like a chess match at times with Hempfield adjusting when Manheim Central rotated its defensive sets from man to multiple zones to trap.

“We have a word on the board,” Walck said. “The first word is focus. Second word is awareness. What that means is we need to be aware of all five pieces playing as one, so you recognize what defense they’re in now. They need to be able to trust themselves with what they’ve already planned and just execute.”

Manheim Central senior guard Zach Benner (10 points) hit a 3-pointer to cut the Barons’ deficit to 47-46 with 1:56 left before the Troyer late-game heroics.

Manheim Central competed in its first league final, including coach Charlie Fisher, who was in middle school in the Reading School District when Walck coached at Reading in 1999-00 and 2000-01. After the game, Walck embraced Fisher and told him, ‘You’ll have another team back here.’

Meanwhile, Walck won his second league title with the Knights. The first came back in Walck’s first year at Hempfield in 2011.

“It means everything because of those smiles on those faces,” Walck said.

Walck then pointed to his group of players smiling at midcourt, gold medals around their necks.

“Every day you go through the grind with these guys,” Walck said. “It’s a family. We have days we don’t agree with each other. They’re made at me, I’m mad at them. But at the end of the day it’s unconditional love and that’s what matters.”

