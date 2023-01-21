Hempfield’s 59-48 defeat of Central Dauphin Saturday was the Black Knights’ eighth straight win and, to their coach, a continuation of steady growth in a lot of areas.

“I feel like it’s a growth process,’’ Danny Walck said after his club improved to 14-2 with a win in the Lancaster-Lebanon vs. Mid-Penn Shootout at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School.

“The chemistry, where they’re trusting each other, is coming. Where it’s noticeable to me is their focus, regardless of who’s out there.’’

The last part stood out Saturday. As often happens, Hempfield point guard Miguel Pena jump-started Hempfield, scoring his team’s first seven points, and 12 of his eventual 17 by the end the first quarter.

But Walck plays seven guys in regular game-on-the-line rotation, and got good things from all seven Saturday.

The Knights led 17-8, on a Pena three, by the end of the first quarter. It was 42-23, on a Ben Troyer jumper, early in the third quarter. It was a grind after that, but Hempfield was never seriously threatened.

With an 18-point defeat of Cedar Crest in South Lebanon Friday, it was the Knights’ second road win in less than 24 hours.

“It’s a big concern because they’re teenagers,’’ Walck said. “It’s somewhat like an NBA schedule. I’m changing somewhat, because (in the past) I would have said, be in early this morning.

“(Instead) I said, OK, come in at noon, and now we’re more about watching film and talking about strengths and weaknesses.’’

Troyer and Chase Calabretta scored 15 points each for the Knights. Walck’s forever goal of positionless basketball and a team of interchangeable parts looked in reach at times, especially when Troyer and Michael Hester, two of the mid-size swingmen who categorize Hempfield, were taking the ballhandling responsibility off Pena’s shoulders down the stretch.

“We want to get to the point where we don’t need to get to the end of the fourth quarter for that,’’ Walck said. “I think we’re getting there.’’

Cedar Crest 62, Bishop McDevitt 46: The Falcons came up with their best performance of the year, got contributions from up and down the lineup, and rolled over the Crusaders, who came in 10-2.

The Falcons, 7-8 and coming off an 18-point home loss to Hempfield Friday night, outscored McDevitt by 19 after halftime. They finished the third quarter with an 8-0 flurry, including two 3-pointers by reserve junior guard Jack Waranavage, to lead 42-35.

Crest was rolling at that point. It finished with seven threes - seven more than the Falcons had Friday - from five different players.

J’Veon Reyes-Vega led a balanced Cedar Crest attack with 14 points. Aiden Schomp added 11 and Owen Chernich 10.

Tyshawn Russell led McDevitt with 13 points.

Cedar Cliff 49, Penn Manor 29: The Comets came in on a five-game winning streak, which was shot down by the long-range gunning of the Colts.

Cedar Cliff made 10 three-pointers, seven in the first half, five by senior guard Aiden Cada, who scored all of his 17 points before halftime.

The Colts led 32-12 at that point. Cedar Cliff (7-7) has won four of six.

Penn Manor (9-9) got most of its offense from big guys Ethan Benne (13 points) and Dhamir Wesley (eight).