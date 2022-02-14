MYERSTOWN — Hempfield’s regular season ended with a gut-punch, from which the Black Knights fully recovered here Monday.

The Knights beat Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four champ Elco, 51-33 in a quarterfinal of the L-L playoffs.

The trip to Myerstown was one result of the Black Knights (19-4) losing their last two L-L Section One games, to Manheim Township and McCaskey. Another result was loss of sole possession of the section title.

“This is our second season,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said afterward. “I said in the McCaskey locker room, we got to embrace the body of work.’’

Walck’s been around a while, but hadn’t coached at Elco since he was at Lancaster Catholic in the 1990s.

He got his guys ready for the smaller floor here by practicing in Hempfield’s old Franklin Gym, rather than the school’s current game venue, Buchanan Gym.

Hempfield’s overall size, leveraged by an extended trapping press, leveraged further by the smaller court, turned out to be its secret weapon Monday.

It took a little while, though.

The Knights won the opening tip, got a layup, missed it, got fouled, and missed the free throws.

“And here we go,’’ Walck said. “Lid on the basket.’’

Hempfield didn’t score for the first 3:44, at which point it trailed just 4-0, but because of not scoring, had not had a chance to get into the press.

Elco had turnovers of seven of its next nine possessions.

The Knights closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, six of them by junior guard Miguel Pena.

Pena’s deep three early in the second quarter made it 19-9. By halftime, it was 25-12 on a short jumper in the final seconds by sophomore forward Ben Troyer, now rolling after a slow start.

“We just needed to settle in,’ Walck said. “We knew (Elco) was going to have a lot of confidence and nothing to lose. But the trap gave us confidence.’’

Elco battled, it goes without saying. The Raiders pressed and scrambled, and pulled within nine on a Dallas George 3–pointer at the end of the third quarter.

But here’s where the value of a point guard like Pena came to center stage. The 6-1 junior is a show-runner who won’t kick the ball around, will find teammates if they’re open, and will keep his team settled and connected.

Pena scored 16 with six assists.

“I have total trust in everything he does,’’ Walck said. “He understands the game. If you make the right cut, he’s going to get you the ball.’’

Troyer also scored 16 for Hempfield. Elco (13-9) got 11 points each from George and Luke Williams.

The Raiders will host Wyomissing in the first round of the District Three Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday.

Hempfield advances to the league semifinals opposite Warwick, which eliminated Columbia Monday.

That game will be the second half (7 p.m.) of a semifinal doubleheader Wednesday at a site to be determined.

Hempfield edged Warwick 57-55 in Landisville Jan. 14.