The first time the Hempfield and Warwick boys basketball teams matched up this season came back on Jan. 14. It’s then Hempfield junior Michael Rieker, the team’s sixth-leading scorer, nailed a game-winning, buzzer-beating bank-shot 3-pointer for a 57-55 win.

The second matchup between the Black Knights and Warriors came in Wednesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon semifinals at Conestoga Valley’s Rill Gymnasium. With the game on the line in the final moments, Rieker again had the ball in his hands. He made his team’s final four free-throw attempts to secure a 52-48 win.

“Early in the season I struggled a lot on free-throws,” Rieker said. “The last week or so everyday after practice I’ll stay until I make 10 (free-throws) in a row. That really prepared me for this situation.”

Last year’s league runner-up, the L-L Section One co-champion Knights (19-14) return to the L-L title game for the second year in a row. They’re set for a matchup with unbeaten Section Three champion Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0) at Manheim Township on Friday at 7 p.m.

L-L Section Two champion Warwick (17-5) will now prepare for Tuesday’s District 3-6A first-round playoff game against Section Two runner-up Lebanon.

After a back-and-forth first half featuring seven lead changes, Hempfield went in front 22-21 at the 6:00 mark of the third quarter on a jumper from Cole Overbaugh (12 points, six rebounds).

Hempfield entered the matchup with its starting lineup having a combined eight-inch height advantage on Warwick’s starting five. The Knights scored 16 of their first 22 points from the perimeter. Their height advantage then came into play, with Hempfield’s next 13 points scored on layups or free-throws. The Knights also blocked three shots on the defensive end in the third quarter.

“We talked about that at halftime,” Henpfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “Taking advantage of some screening action there and going inside and getting easy buckets. Then other things will flow. They responded well.”

A Hempfield 12-0 run capped by layups from Ben Troyer (11 points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks) pushed the Knights' largest lead to 32-21 at the 2:03 mark of the third quarter.

The Warriors, who came in averaging six made 3-pointers a game, were held to three 3s. The last came from Avery Sapp with under three minutes left. It cut Warwick’s deficit to 44-40. The Warriors missed four free-throws down the stretch.

A free-throw from Carter Horst (11 points, five rebounds, four steals) cut the Warriors' deficit to 48-46 with 50 seconds left, and a layup from leading-scorer Tate Landis (17 points, four rebounds) cut it to 50-48 with 20 seconds remaining.

After each of those Warwick possessions, Rieker stepped to the foul-line and knocked down a pair of free-throws.

“He (Rieker) deserves credit,” Walck said. “He’s been staying after practice and working on that. We got rewarded because of his hard work.”

The nail-biting contest was another in what has become a storied history in these two teams matching up over the years.

“They (Warwick) have tremendous heart,” Walck said. “They’re well-coached. They’re going to lay it all out there. It’s everything you want out of a team. You need to do the same thing and hope you get a few more possessions. …we were fortunate of that tonight.”

