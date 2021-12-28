Hempfield’s basketball team faced a much different challenge Tuesday than in the first round of the Hempfield Holiday Classic, and came up with a much different answer.

Another win was the bottom line, 60-51 over Central York for the tournament title. The Black Knights are 8-0.

The Panthers, an absurdly deceptive 1-7, didn’t allow it to be easy.

“It’s great to be 8-0, obviously,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “We can get better, a lot better, and this group gets that. They’re pretty good at connecting the game plan to the floor (in the game).’’

In Monday’s first round, the Knights faced perhaps the area’s soundest man-to-man defense, got a monster, 28 points-on-14-shots game from point guard Miguel Pena, and barely survived, 51-50.

Wilson had a couple of rim protectors. Central York did not, so Hempfield’s overall size came to the fore.

“I say make a basketball play and take what they give you,’’ Walck said. “We had some mismatches. They switch screens, the guy rolling back should be the guy, so, OK, by the guy. Shape up back there.’’

Cole Overbaugh, a 6-5 senior, led Hempfield with 17 points. Michael Hester, a 6-2 junior who looks and plays bigger than that, added 13.

Pena added 13, much of his best work coming late, in a drive-and-dish vein, after the Panthers were forced to extend and chase.

Hempfield actually got the ball to the rim over and over and over, and didn’t always turn the chances into points.

The Panthers made a fourth-quarter stand behind two tough senior guards, Jacobi Baker and Isaiah DeShields, who scored 24 and battled Pena most of the night.

DeShields and Baker scored eight straight midway through the fourth to pull their team within two twice as the Knights labored against an extended zone trap.

Up 47-45, Hempfield came up with a patient, settled possession against the trap and found Parker Wolfe for a short jumper.

Next time down, against man-to-man, Pena got to the basket and scored. The game ended with the Knights on a 13-2 run.

“We watched them last night, we saw that they want to go up and down, and we didn’t want to crawl into that trap,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “Last night was a disciplined game, and kids want to go up and down, I thought we got caught up in it at times. (At the end) it was just about making good decisions.’’

Wilson 58, Bishop McDevitt 51: The Bulldogs nosed back over .500 (4-3, leading most of the way, if not quite comfortably.

Cam Jones led Wilson’s balanced attack with 14 points. Cleveland Harding and Ofure Odiale scored 10 each.

The Crusaders, hampered by injuries and illness, fell to 3-4. Junior Swingman Thshawn Russell led McDevitt with 19 points.

Named to the all-tournament team were Jones of Wilson, McDevitt’s Russell, DeShields and Baker of Central York and Overbaugh and Pena of Hempfield.