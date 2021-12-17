LEBANON — Hempfield’s boys’ basketball team has enough size, shooting and polish to cause a lot of problems for a lot of Lancaster-Lebanon League opponents this winter.

For a while at Cedar Crest Friday, it was hard to see that.

The Black Knights missed 11 of 13 shots during a sizable stretch of the first half, and we’re talking good looks. In a few cases, we’re talking airballs on good looks.

Then point guard Miguel Pena, 0-7 to that point, rattled home a three-pointer. That started an 8-0 run punctuated by a Michael Reiker three at the halftime buzzer.

After the break the run became 14-0, and then, remarkably, 24-2.

Soon Hempfield had improved to 4-0 with a 56-42 win in a Section One Opener before a lively crowd.

“It was great to have some fans, wasn’t it?’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said after his club faced more of a hostile road environment, and more adversity, then it had seen thus far.

“We have to learn about game management, clock and score, being in tough spots,’’ Walck said. “We got a little of that tonight, and I liked the way we handled it.’’

Cedar Crest’s time is coming. Coming again, since its 2020 L-L championship was its third since 2013. The Falcons are very young, with four sophomores contributing on the varsity and six freshmen on the JV, four of whom start.

Sophs Aiden Schomp (12 points), Fernando Marquez (12) and Leo Tirado (7) handled most of the Falcons’ scoring last night.

It goes without saying that Crest (2-2) defends and scraps. The Falcons led 19-15 with 2:21 left in the first half, in the middle of Hempfield’s aforementioned shooting drought.

But Hempfield had the extra big guy, the extra scorer, the extra rebounder. That’ll make the difference a lot this winter, and the extra level of connection the Knights seem to have will do it on other nights.

“We play with a lot of energy, and the guys are really committed to rebounding,’’ Walck said. “They want to leak out (and run), but they’re teenage kids. Of course they do. Even pros do. But they don’t. They rebound.’’

Cole Overbaugh, a 6-5 senior veteran for whom a lot of things appear to be locking in place, scored a game-high 17. Ben Troyer, a 6-4 sophomore, added 11 in limited minutes.

Pena, the show-runner, scored just seven, but did his customary show-runner things.

“You know how much a point guard can do for you,’’ Walck said. “If you run and cut, he’ll find you.’’

The Knights led by as many as 21, at 48-27, early in the fourth quarter.

Hempfield hosts Governor Mifflin, which beat Wilson 54-52 Friday, Saturday in Landisville.

The Section One campaign continues Tuesday, Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, Hempfield in a big one at Manheim Township.