Cedar Crest and Hempfield entered the 2022-23 boys basketball campaign as potential early Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One favorites. One started cold and has since been red hot (Hempfield), while the other started hot and since turned cold (Cedar Crest).

It added up to a 61-46 Hempfield win over Cedar Crest in a L-L Section One opener Friday night in Landisville.

The Black Knights (1-0 league, 4-1 overall) have won four in a row since their season-opening loss at Lampeter-Strasburg on Dec. 7.

“We’ll never play like that ever again,” Hempfield senior Miguel Pena said of the L-S loss. “I think it looks better now because we’re hitting our shots.”

That and the Knights are passing the ball more effectively.

“You want a stat?” Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “We had 17 possessions in the first quarter at L-S. How many passes did we make in the first quarter? Twenty. If we’re only making 20 passes in 17 possessions, you’re not winning many basketball games.”

The Knights whipped the ball around Friday in addition to playing at an uptempo pace. They had at least seven assists through three quarters, at which point they led comfortably 49-31.

That came after Cedar Crest (0-1, 2-3) jumped out to a 18-14 lead in the second quarter. Hempfield responded with a 19-2 run to take a 35-20 advantage near the start of the third quarter. The Knights later used a 11-0 run to push the advantage to 46-28 with under two minutes left in the third quarter.

Hempfield made 20 of 41 shot attempts (48.8 percent) through three quarters. Eight Knights scored by the end, led by returning L-L Section One Player of the Year Miguel Pena (17 points, four rebounds, four rebounds, three steals), junior guard/forward Ben Troyer (11 points, five rebounds) and senior guard Michael Rieker (10 points, four rebounds).

The Falcons (2-3) were paced by junior guards Leo Tirado (13 points) and Owen Chernich (12 points). Cedar Crest, after starting the year 2-0 by winning Conestoga Valley’s Buckskin Classic, has since lost three in a row, all in lopsided fashion.

Meanwhile, after the L-S loss, Hempfield won its next three against opponents with a combined record of 10-5 entering Friday night before its win over Cedar Crest. By the way, the Knights have won four in a row in the head-to-head vs. the Falcons.

“For opening the season, it’s been high stakes as far as competition, effort and energy,” Walck said. “That’s what we want to do. To be in those atmospheres. What did that game (L-S loss) do for us? It got us refocused. … We got re-focused and we built upon that.”

But just as Walck told his guys the L-S loss was one game, he told them the same after Friday’s convincing win that appears to put the Knights in the Section One driver’s seat.

After all, Hempfield welcomes rival Manheim Township to Landisville on Wednesday. The teams split the Section One crown a year ago.

“It’s a journey,” Walck said. “I talk to the guys all the time about staying present. Stay present. Stay humble. Stay hungry. And let’s see what happens.”

