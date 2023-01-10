It was only the third time in 38 seasons that Dave Brown found himself in this position. He’s used to being the right-hand man. The assistant to the legends.

With Danny Walck unavailable to coach due to illness, Brown occupied the first chair on the bench. That’s mostly where he stayed.

Head coaches typically stand and pace. Brown felt comfortable in his seat. Assistants aren’t supposed to move around and old habits die hard.

“I hate it when Coach stands in front of me,” Brown said. “I can’t see half the game. When you’re as tall as I am, I’m blocking the people in the stands.”

Hempfield kept on rolling with its 6-foot-8 assistant in charge. The Black Knights raced past McCaskey 81-55 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball matchup at Landisville Tuesday night.

Brown is a York High grad who had never even heard of Hempfield before he was hired in 1985. He was brought to Lancaster County by Hall of Fame coach Warren Goodling, who was watching this game from the bleachers.

Over the ensuing four decades, Brown became a fixture with one of District Three’s better programs. He has enjoyed the ride and he considers himself lucky.

“I probably have the best job in the state,” Brown said. “They catch all the grief and I just get to have fun with the kids.”

Hempfield’s players made this one easy for their replacement coach. The Black Knights hit 5-of-6 3-pointers and built a 23-point lead in a little more than 10 minutes.

Michael Hester, the 6-4 jack-of-all-trades senior, collected 13 points and 12 rebounds for Hempfield (4-0 L-L, 10-2). He earned a T-shirt as the LL Hoops player of the game and held up the shirt so his mom could take a picture.

Hester, who was averaging 6.5 points, hit three of those 3-pointers that sent the Black Knights off to the races.

“I’m usually not the scorer,” he said. “I try to do a little bit of everything to help the team. The first couple of shots went in and I was feeling it. I was able to keep shooting.”

McCaskey (3-1, 7-6), tried to recover from its early deficit and pulled within nine in the third quarter. Comebacks are usually built on stops and rebounds. The Red Tornado couldn’t get enough of either.

Jonathan Byrd finished with 26 points to lead McCaskey, which suffered its first league loss after posting wins over Manheim Township, Lebanon and Penn Manor.

Ben Troyer, who scored 26 points, poured in 12 in the fourth quarter as Hempfield pulled away. He posed in front of a photographer after an exciting 3-point play in the first half.

“As I came down, I saw there was a camera there,” Troyer said. “I started to get hyped. It’s probably going to be a cool photo that I could have.”

Hester scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, blocked two shots and dished two assists. That put the game out of reach and put Hempfield alone in first place in Section One.

Brown, who ran the team with the help of JV coach Matt Wagaman, split his first two tries as a head coach. Brown won against Ephrata while filling in for Goodling many years ago. He lost against Elizabethtown while replacing Walck last season. This victory put Brown at 2-1. His winning record was restored.

The lifelong assistant was emerging from the locker room as Hester discussed what it was like to play without Walck in attendance.

“We have enough experience on the team that we can almost coach ourselves if needed,” Hester said.

Brown stopped in his tracks.

“That was a knife to the back,” he told Hester with a smile. “But that’s not untrue either.”

The game was over and Brown was back in a more familiar role.

Having fun with the kids.