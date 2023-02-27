MECHANICSBURG -- Hempfield players gathered outside the visiting locker room for several minutes following a 46-35 District Three Class 6A semifinals loss at Cumberland Valley on Monday night. Waiting for their team to gather before they headed to the bus for the drive back to Landisville, several Black Knights hung their heads. No one spoke.

Hempfield hadn’t lost a game in two months before Monday.

“It hurts right now,” Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “When you invest as much as they have, it’s going to hurt.”

Second-seeded Cumberland Valley (21-3) snapped third-seeded Hempfield’s winning streak at 17 games. The Eagles advance to a district final for the first time since 1995, and will face powerhouse Reading (23-1) in Thursday’s District 3-6A final at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Hempfield (23-3) will host Waynesboro (21-4) in Thursday’s consolation to decide seeding for the PIAA Class 6A tournament.

“I’m proud of the heart we had,” Walck said. “This was a physical game.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One and league tourney champ Hempfield jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but trailed 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The Knights opened the second half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 27-26.

CV (21-3) pushed the lead to 36-28 going into the final frame and built onto its advantage from there.

The Eagles have two lightning-quick shooters in JD Hunter (11 points) and Dylan Levis (eight points), a post presence in 6-5 forward Nolan Gilbert (eight points, six rebounds) and a do-it-all type in 6-3 guard/forward Nolan Buzalka (14 points).

Defensively, the Eagles switched from man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone in the first half before sticking with the zone the rest of the way. CV often double-teamed Hempfield leading scorer Miguel Pena (12 points) whenever the ball found its way back to him on the offensive end, especially in the first half.

“I thought we had some opportunities in the middle (of the zone),” Walck said. “We went to the short corner. I thought we had some opportunities there. The one thing we couldn’t do is get that one 3 to spark us.”

Hempfield made two of nine attempts from 3-point range, both Pena triples. Outside of Pena and Hempfield forward Kamyn Lawrence (14 points, 11 rebounds) cleaning up around the basket, the rest of the team made just three of 19 attempts (15.8%). The Knights were held under 40 points for just the third time this season.

“We needed to keep Pena in check as much as possible,” CV coach David Vespigmani said. “We were going to live with the other guys shooting jump shots. We didn’t want them to get layups. That’s why we used a lot of zone.”

CV began the year 14-0 but lost 6-foot, 6-inch senior guard/forward Jackson Boone to a season-ending left knee injury 12 games into the season.

“We had to reinvent ourselves a little bit,” Vespignani said. “We were playing with two bigs. Now we’re down to one big. We’re more perimeter-oriented.”

The Eagles are in a district final for just the third time in program history.

“Reading might be the best team in the state,” Vespignani said. “We’ll throw it up there and see what happens.”

