“I think we’re ready for the moment,’’ Miguel Pena said Friday, after scoring his 1,000th career point during a dramatic, 61-58 defeat of Central York in a quarterfinal of the District Three Class 6A tournament in Landisville.

“We’re been here three years in a row. We’re ready for the moment and we’re not going to shy away from it.’’

That was it, really. The Black Knights’ poise born of experience, their sense of the moment and connected focus, really was the difference in a brilliant game in a packed gym before a large and very, very loud crowd.

“We talked, at halftime, about (knowing that) both teams are going to make runs,’’ said Hempfield coach Danny Walck. “We talked about keeping your composure, and we got a great team effort.’’

Central York (17-7) is legit. The Panthers have size and athletes and scorers and plenty of fight, which is why Walck watched with measured optimism as his club exploded early, leading 8-0, 19-6 and then 23-8 just seven minutes in.

They did that without points from Pena, who was being rigorously denied the ball by the Panthers.

Fool’s gold.

“They have all kinds of pieces,’’ Walck said of the Panthers. “I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s not get too excited here.’’

The Panthers started directing the ball into the post, got some nice off-the-bounce stuff from sophomore guard Ben Natal, and started digging their way back.

Once Central started scoring, it put together score-and-press runs, with the Knights hanging on a bit offensively.

The Panthers got an and-one three-point play by Greg Guidinger (14 points) on the low block to pull within 38-37 halfway through the third.

Pena answered with a three, sparking a 7-2 run for Hempfield.

Ultimately, though, the Knights had eight turnovers in the third, and escaped the quarter up only 47-46.

For most of the final period, these clubs went toe-to-toe and hammered away.

Critically, Hempfield outrebounded a bigger opponent down the stretch, with senior big man Kamryn Lawrence leading that charge.

Lawrence dug out two stick-back baskets, than slashed along the baseline for a layup, and the Hempfield lead was 58-54 with two minutes left.

The Panthers tied it, but Chase Calabretta scored inside - again by pounding the offensive glass, and it was 60-58.

Central got only one of a possible four point at the foul line over its next two possessions.

Ben Troyer’s free throw for the Knights with :1.5 left sealed it.

The Panthers got 14 points each from Natal and Ben Rill, and 13 from Guidinger.

Lawrence scored 17 to lead Hempfield. Troyer, on a roll of late, scored 14, and Calabretta added 12.

Pena’s 11 points including a corner three in the opening minutes of the second half that got him over the magic number. The Knights (23-2) showed they can win for high stakes without always running the offense through their veteran point guard.

“I thought he really distributed the ball for us,’’ Walck said “I don’t think he forced much, and he’s a teenager about ready to score his 1,000th point. It’s a lot of pressure in a young man.’’

“I’m not really focused on that,’’ Pena said. “I’m focusing on the team.’’

Monday’s semifinal (7 p.m.) will be at second-seeded Cumberland Valley, which blasted Wilson Friday.

Semifinal winners go for the 6A gold at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. March 2 at Hershey’s Giant Center.