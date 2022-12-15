A point-fest it was not.

But when Northern Lebanon paid a visit to Denver to take on Cocalico in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 girls basketball opener on Thursday night, there certainly was plenty of drama.

One of the Vikings’ four freshman starters provided the game-winning moment.

Hayley Sheroky drove the lane and banked in the go-ahead layup coming out of a timeout with 4.1 seconds to play, and Northern Lebanon sweated out Cocalico’s last-ditch shot at the horn for a gut-check 29-27 victory over the host Eagles.

“Definitely a lot of nerves and a lot of butterflies there,” Sheroky said. “It was tied up and we had to get that one final play. We were talking as a team (during the timeout) about running a play that we used to run. We ran it, and we were able to get the last bucket.”

Sheroky and her fellow freshmen used to run the play when they played for the Vikings’ middle school team.

“We’ve never even practiced it,” Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli said. “For whatever reason, that play popped into my mind. They wanted to run it, and it worked. So I don’t get any credit for that one.”

Make that a 3-0 start for the Vikings, while the Eagles dipped to 2-4.

It was a heck of a journey for the Vikings. Some 20 minutes into their drive from Fredericksburg to Denver — in the pouring rain — the bus got a flat tire and the team had to wait for a replacement bus. The game started 15 minutes late.

Neither team exactly lit it up early on; Danika Sauder drilled a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to give Cocalico a 5-3 lead, as both teams struggled in the shooting department through the first eight minutes.

The Eagles kept feeding Teagan Sahm in the second quarter. She was the tallest player on the court — by far — and she had three post buckets in the second quarter and a game-high 12 points.

But Sheroky (11 points) and Olivia Shutter hit second-quarter 3-pointers to give Northern Lebanon a 12-9 lead at the break.

The Vikings took their largest lead, 16-11, when Kasey Weimer and Mackenzie Miller scored on Northern Lebanon’s first two trips of the third quarter. Cocalico hung tough, and took a 17-16 lead on Maxine Ulysse’s drive with 1:49 left in the third.

Ulysse’s stick-back bucket with 2:13 to go in regulation gave Cocalico a 27-25 edge. That’s when Sheroky took over. Her driving layup knotted the game at 27-27 with 1:19 to go, and Northern Lebanon got the ball back with 57 seconds showing when Saorise Phillips plucked a defensive rebound.

The Vikings milked the clock and called a timeout with 13 ticks to go. On the inbound play, Weimer got the ball into Sheroky’s hands at the top of the key. She dodged a couple of defenders and made a beeline for the basket, executing a perfect give-and-go pass with Phillips before kissing in the layup for the lead.

“We didn’t do anything fancy on defense there,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said. “We didn’t switch screens. I thought our defense was pretty good overall, actually. We talked during that timeout about not getting caught up in the moment.”

After Sheroky’s mad-dash and bucket, Cocalico advanced the inbound to mid-court and called a timeout with 1.4 seconds to go. The Eagles were able to hit a long-distance pass to Sahm on the baseline, but after a collision, she misfired on a last-gasp shot and that was that.

Northern Lebanon’s young-pup brigade survived and remained unscathed.

“I think it’s really neat that these freshmen are already sticking their noses into these street fights,” Battistelli said. “They certainly aren’t playing like little kids.”

