TIDE AT THE TOP

If you had Columbia maneuvering its way through the L-L League playoff bracket and claiming the gold trophy, take a bow. It was a terrific trip for the Crimson Tide, which outlasted Manheim Township, mercy-ruled Manheim Central and held off previously undefeated Lebanon for league supremacy after a grueling but wildly entertaining week of money-time hoops.

Tip of the cap to the fine folks at Manheim Township — and to the L-L League brass — who graciously hosted the finals in the county’s gold-standard venue and did a marvelous job yet again. A great time was had by the overflow, standing-room-only crowd.

Columbia captured its second league title, and first since 1995, as the Tide played in a league finale for the first time since 1997. It was a long time coming for Columbia, but worth wait. Kudos, Tide. The gold trophy is heading to the top of the hill.

One more note about the Tide’s run … the school district paid a tremendous tribute to Elaina Smith before Columbia’s quarterfinal game at home vs. Manheim Township last Saturday, including a wonderful memorial by Smith’s principal and a moment of silence. And the team fashioned T-shirts honoring Smith, with #Elaina on the back and “one team, one town, one family” emblazoned on the front.

DISTRICT 3 TIDBITS

D3 has Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Thursday, March 2 rented out at the Giant Center in Hershey for the championship games. The girls finals are as follows: 6A is Thursday at 6 p.m.; 5A is Thursday at 2:30 p.m.; 4A is Thursday at 11 a.m.; 3A is Tuesday at 6 p.m.; 2A is Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.; and 1A is Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Circle those dates and times, and plan accordingly.

Three juicy first-round games to circle this week …

* Monday in Class 6A: Ephrata at Manheim Township in an all-L-L duel. The loser is done; the winner goes to the quarterfinals on Thursday at No. 2 Central York. … The Blue Streaks topped the Mountaineers 51-41 in a nonleague scrap at Township back on Jan. 18. Ava Byrne scored 18 points to pace the Streaks, while Jasmine Griffin hit three 3’s and scored 18 points for Ephrata. The rematch is for a spot in the 6A quarterfinals.

* Tuesday in Class 5A: Warwick at Manheim Central in a Section 2 rematch. The loser is done; the winner goes to the quarterfinals on Friday against No. 6 York Suburban or No. 11 Shippensburg. … Central swept the season series vs. Warwick: The Barons won 52-25 on Jan. 17 behind Maddie Knier’s 26-point outing. And Central beat Warwick 59-38 on Feb. 9 when Knier crushed it for 32 point and three treys. The rematch is for a spot in the D3-5A quarterfinals.

* Thursday in Class 2A: Lancaster Mennonite at Lancaster Country Day — it’s a 5 p.m. tip, by the way — in a semifinal showdown between Section 4 rivals. The loser is done; the winner gets No. 2 Millersburg or No. 3 Fairfield in the D3 finale — and snares a PIAA playoff bid. … Country Day swept the season series vs. Mennonite: The Cougars topped the Blazers 52-19 back on Jan. 3, when Genesis Meadows showed the way with 18 points. And Country Day beat Mennonite 72-56 on Feb. 2, when Sophia Sanchez hit five 3-balls and scored 24 points. The rematch is for a trip to the Giant Center.

SCORING LEADERS

Through L-L League playoffs: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (25.2 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (24.0), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.3), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (22.5), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.0), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.4), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.9), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (15.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.2), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.5), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (14.0), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (14.0).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

3-POINT LEADERS

Through L-L League playoffs: Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (64 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (58), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (49), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (49), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (46), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (42), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (41), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (41), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (39), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (36), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Anna Horner (35), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (35), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (33).

CAREER MARKS

Active career scoring leaders among players heading to the postseason: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,933 points), Lancaster Mennonite senior Genesis Meadows (1,609), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,550), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,433), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (1,131), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (1,016), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (974), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (802), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (738), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Katie Ranck (703), Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne (682), Northern Lebanon sophomore Olivia Shutter (566), Manheim Central senior Abbie Reed (552).

* Knier needs five points on Tuesday vs. Warwick to pass Hilary Waltman and become Central’s all-time leading scorer, and she needs 67 points to join the coveted 2,000-point club. Just seven players in league history have hit that milestone mark. … Correa needs 26 points to join the 1,000-point club — in her sophomore season. The last player to do that? Lancaster Catholic’s Kiki Jefferson. … Meadows and Griffin are the top scorers in the history of their respective programs.

NOTABLES

Three players who continue on in the D3 playoffs have 100-plus career 3-pointers: Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows is at 176, and Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera and Ephrata senior Cara Tiesi are both at 110 treys. … The L-L League record for most career 3-pointers is held by Sommer Reeser, who canned 236 treys in her time for Pequea Valley and Lancaster Catholic. … Now that Lebanon’s snazzy 24-game winning streak is kaput, Columbia will take the league’s longest winning streak into the D3 playoffs: The Tide has won 15 in a row. Columbia’s last loss? Back on Jan. 13, a 68-52 nonleague setback against Lancaster Catholic.

