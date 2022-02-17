A year ago, at this exact stage of the high school girls’ basketball postseason, Lancaster Catholic was a little too young, a little too new to close games and the rudiments of time and score and situation.

So it was that the Crusaders lost a 15-point third-quarter lead, and then an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, before losing to Hempfield in overtime.

“I remember sitting right here, dejected, felt like we let it get away from us,’’ Catholic coach Charlie Detz said in the Manheim Township bleachers Thursday, a trophy sitting nearby as proof that his slightly-less-young team didn’t let that happen again.

The Crusaders had just won their 16th L-L title, and their fourth in five years, beating Ephrata, 58-43.

On this playoff run, Detz pointed out, his team had beaten Hempfield, then undefeated Columbia, then an Ephrata club that had played itself out of a berth in the District Three/state playoffs before closing furiously, having won 11 of 12 including a wild, dramatic upset of Penn Manor, the Section One champ, in the semifinals.

Catholic (21-4) came into leagues less battle-tested a year ago, in part due to COVID-19. This year, Catholic’s losses have been mostly close, and all to serious competition — Bermudian Springs, Central Bucks West, Loyalsock, and Class 4A state benchmark Delone Catholic.

“We’re three or four minutes from being undefeated, and a very different discussion about this team,’’ Detz said.

Then he added that, “Being undefeated doesn’t get you anything. We learned so much in those four losses. One of the biggest things, in those games, was time and score.

“We weren’t very good at it, and that’s our focus now. I wouldn’t change it.’’

He might change the math, though, that has the Crusaders slotted into a tough district bracket as the five seed in 4A.

They face a 20-2 team Schuylkill Valley, on the road in the quarterfinals next Friday (Feb. 25), and then (almost certainly) undefeated Delone, on the road, in the semifinals.

Catholic lost to Delone in the district final last year, and only district champs made states. The field is bigger and the gap seems narrower now, in part because of Catholic’s individual and collective growth.

Jeriyah Johnson used to be a defensive specialist. Now she’s a tiny-but-tough senior guard-in-full who scored 18 Thursday and drilled four 3-pointers, a couple of them Ephrata back-breakers.

Mary Bolesky, a sophomore point guard, runs the show as she did a year ago but now varies her approach, shooting from the arc and getting to the rim, steering smoothly away from trouble and even rebounding; she collected seven boards Thursday, at 5-foot-nothing.

But the revelation is Rylee Kraft, another sophomore, a 5-10-ish forward who scored 14 Thursday, passed and boarded and chased around Ephrata’s star, junior guard Jasmine Griffin.

“If you watched her play defense last year and where she’s at today, it’s night and say, 100 percent improvement,’’ Detz said.

“She always gave effort, but she didn’t know how to defend. Now she knows how, and she fights.’’

So Ephrata is done, and Catholic thinks it’s just getting started. The commonality is the unique niche this week in February holds round these parts, going way back to what was known as “the county championship,’’ and carrying through a now half-century of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“As a player it meant everything,’’ said Detz, who won two league playoff titles as a player at Columbia. “As a coach, with that background, we take leagues very seriously. It’s an honor.’’