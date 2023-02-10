It was the final full night of regular-season action in L-L League girls basketball on Thursday, including the final head-to-head section games for the 2022-23 season. Believe it. The playoffs are up next, with the league quarterfinals on tap for Saturday. Ready? Here’s the roundup, with plenty of news and notables mixed in for good measure, beginning with the playoff matchups:

L-L LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS

SATURDAY

UPPER BRACKET

Pequea Valley (20-2) at Lebanon (22-0), 1 p.m.

Ephrata (17-5) at Lancaster Catholic (20-2), 7 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

Lampeter-Strasburg (12-10) at Manheim Central (19-3), 1 p.m.

Manheim Township (15-7) at Columbia (19-3), 1 p.m.

Semifinals are on Tuesday at Warwick; upper-bracket winners play at 5:30 p.m., with the lower-bracket survivors meeting at 7:30 p.m. Championship game is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Lancaster Catholic topped Ephrata in last year’s title game; the Crusaders and the Mountaineers will have a rematch in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

SECTION 2

Ephrata 59, Elizabethtown 35 — The Mounts wrapped up their regular season with an exclamation point, piling up 22 first-quarter points to get the offense cranking, and then building a commanding 35-19 halftime cushion to seize control for good and put a stamp on second place in the section standings. Jasmine Griffin (22 points) and Leah Caldwell (10 points) led Ephrata in the scoring column, as the Mounts — who will take a 4-game winning streak into Saturday’s league quarterfinals — also likely locked up a spot in the D3-6A bracket. Ephrata is at No. 10 in the 12-team field, and two of the three teams directly behind the Mounts have played their max 22 games. The D3 deadline is Feb. 15, so stay tuned. Taryn Hummer (14 points) and Chloe Wilkinson (11) led the host Bears, who ended up dropping their final 10 games in a row. FYI: Griffin heads into the playoffs with 1,427 career points, tops in program history.

Conestoga Valley 60, Garden Spot 29 — A just-what-the-doctor-ordered finish for the host Buckskins, who hit the off-season with plenty of mo after winning their second straight game down the stretch. Rhiannon Henry scored 16 points, Isabella Johnson chipped in with a season-high 12 points, and CV opened the game on a 35-12 tear and never let the Spartans in it. Gwen Varley (13 points, four 3-pointers) and Morgan Pavelik (10 points) paced Garden Spot, which closed its season on a 4-game slide.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Elco 60, Donegal 21 — The host Raiders did what they needed to do: Win their regular-season finale to stay alive in the D3-4A playoff chase. And now, Elco must wait until the Feb. 15 deadline to see if it will get a bid. Sam Nelson (16 points) and Sophie Irvin (13 points, three 3-points) paced the Raiders, who used a 28-4 third-quarter outburst to seize control for good against the Indians. The math currently doesn’t look great for Elco; the Raiders are at No. 11 in a 10-team field in 4A, just behind No. 10 Bermudian Springs. All 10 teams in front of Elco have finished up their regular-season schedules, so the Raiders must wait and see if any other regular-season games played between now and Feb. 15 factor into anyone’s final power rating. The Raiders had a great stretch drive, going 5-2 in their last seven games to make a spirited postseason push. Thursday, Mallory Berkeimer scored a season-high 7 points for Donegal, which ended its season on a 12-game losing streak.

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Cocalico 32 — The host Pioneers needed a victory to right the ship, and they got one. Anna Horner (15 points, three 3-pointers) and Katie Ranck (13 points, giving the senior exactly 700 career points) paced the offense, L-S got off to a quick start with a 14-4 first-quarter clip, and the Pioneers snapped a 5-game losing slide by beating the Eagles — who also needed a win Thursday. Despite leaking some oil down the stretch, L-S is at No. 8 and comfortably inside the 14-team bubble in D3-5A. But Cocalico, which has been hovering around the cut-line the whole second half of the regular season, is at No. 16 in 5A — and on the outside looking in. The two teams directly in front of the Eagles — Exeter and Warwick — appear locked in, with the Warriors snaring the last invite. But the D3 deadline date isn’t until Feb. 15, so it will be a bit of a waiting game for the bubble teams, including league pals Warwick and Cocalico. Erin Henry scored 10 points for the Eagles vs. L-S, which will now turn its attention to Saturday’s quarterfinal clash at Manheim Central, which just beat the Pioneers 40-17 in a nonleague clash last week. The rematch is for a spot in the league semifinals.

SECTION 4

Octorara 2, Linden Hall 0 (forfeit) — After Linden Hall was forced to cancel the rest of its season earlier in the week because of a lack of players on its roster, the Braves were rewarded a forfeit victory on the last night of section play. Thus ends Linden Hall’s first of two seasons as an associate member in the league. The Lions, fresh off four D3-2A championships in a row, hit the season in re-boot mode, and finished up 0-15 overall after struggling with low numbers — and, eventually, a couple of injuries.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 68, Lititz Christian 30 — It was the fourth game in four nights for the host Cougars, and Genesis Meadows had herself a game to remember. Country Day’s standout senior scorer poured in a career-high 44 points with six 3-pointers, and two big runs keyed the Cougars’ win: 20-6 in the second quarter for a 29-15 halftime edge. And Country Day went 18-2 in the fourth quarter to slam the door. Over the last four nights, Meadows scored 133 points — 33.3 a game — and hit 14 3-pointers. The Cougars won all four games, and they’re the only team in the league with a regular-season game remaining on their docket: Country Day will visit Schuylkill Valley for a nonleague clash on the last night to post a D3 power rating, on Feb. 15. The Cougars are currently at No. 2 in the 4-team bracket, and will try and jump Millersburg for the 1-seed vs. SV. Either way, they’re safely in. Sophia Sanchez (13 points, three 3-pointers) and Chantel Cannon (11 points) helped Country Day’s cause vs. Lititz Christian. Meadows, Sanchez and Cannon all scored in double-digits over the last four games. FYI: Meadows, the league’s leading scorer through the regular season, is up to 1,580 career points, most in program history, including seven 30-plus-point outings this winter, and 30.8 points and 22 3-pointers in the last six games. Country Day is 5-1 over that stretch.

Lebanon 54, Milton Hershey 36 — 22-0! The host Cedars capped their perfect regular-season ride as Kailah Correa scored 23 points, and Lebanon used a 13-4 second-quarter clip for a 25-14 halftime lead and never looked back. It’s the second season in a row that the L-L League had a team run the table during the regular season; Columbia was 21-0 heading into the postseason last winter. The Cedars will put their unscathed record on the line Saturday vs. Pequea Valley in the league quarterfinals. It also appears as if Lebanon is safe for no worse than the No. 3 seed in the D3-6A playoff bracket. FYI: Correa is up to 923 career points — 22 games into her sophomore season.

Schuylkill Valley 44, Northern Lebanon 39 — A setback, yes. But the Vikings are hoping it wasn’t a season-ender for them. The host Panthers built a 19-15 lead at the half, had a 16-10 third-quarter run to open up some breathing room, and then held off NL in the fourth. Kasey Weimer (17 points) and Olivia Shutter (11 points) led the Vikings, who are at No. 9 — and inside the bubble — in D3-4A, ahead of previously mentioned Bermudian Springs and Elco. It appears NL will get an invite but, like a few other L-L League squads, the Vikings will have to sweat it out until Feb. 15 to be sure.

Also Thursday, Manheim Central capped its 12-0 ride through Section 2 play with a win at Warwick. Here’s the story …

No games Friday. Haven’t typed those words in a while.

Coming Friday: Our L-L League playoff preview, followed by coverage of all four quarterfinal games on Saturday. Stay tuned.

