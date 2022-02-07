And down the stretch they come … eight L-L League girls basketball games on Monday’s slate, as the race for District 3 power points is down to the final days. Plenty of intrigue Monday. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 46, McCaskey 33 — The Falcons absolutely, positively needed a victory to remain in the chase for a D3-6A playoff spot, and they got one. Sarah Batra (12 points), Mallory Deiderick (11 points) and Lizzie Lowe (10 points) paced a balanced attack, and Cedar Crest used a 15-4 second-quarter spurt to grab a 26-17 halftime lead against the host Red Tornado. The Falcons capped it with a 13-6 fourth-quarter clip to remain in the district chase. Keymara Myers scored 9 points for McCaskey.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Garden Spot 52, Elco 42 — A season-saver for the Spartans? They sure hope so. Garden Spot started the week at No. 17 — and the first team out — in the 16-team D3-5A playoff bracket. So this was a gotta-have win for Sparty Nation. Erin Gonzalez (15 points), Taylor Soehner (11 points) and Morgan Pavelik (10 points) paced the offense, and the host Spartans had a 21-20 halftime lead before outscoring the Raiders 30-22 down the stretch to stay alive another day in the D3 race. Kailey Eckhart (17 points) and Sam Nelson (13 points) led Elco, which has already clinched second place in Section 4, and will square off against the Section 2 runner-up — Ephrata or Lebanon — in a league play-in game on Thursday. FYI: Eckhart, a senior, is up to 937 career points for Elco.

Lancaster Catholic 82, Donegal 35 — The host Crusaders remained perfect in league play, racing out to a 51-17 halftime lead and never looking back against the Indians. Vivian Klemmer (season-high 16 points), Jeriyah Johnson (13 points) and Madelynn Card (10 points) showed the way offensively for Catholic, the Section 4 champ. Remy White (career-high 11 points) and Victoria Burton (10 points) paced Donegal. Catholic will go for a perfect league mark Tuesday at Elco, before hosting Hempfield in an L-L League quarterfinal on Saturday — in a rematch of last year’s league finale, won by the Black Knights in OT.

Solanco 37, Northern Lebanon 25 — The streak is over. After eight straight setbacks, the Golden Mules got back in the W column Monday, closing the game on an 18-11 clip to KO the host Vikings. Olivia Lasko popped in 17 points for Solanco, which had a 19-14 lead at the break. Ashlyn Messinger scored 13 points for Northern Lebanon, including 11-of-12 at the foul line. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 829 career points for the Vikings.

NONLEAGUE

Annville-Cleona 39, York Tech 29 — It’s the start of a big week for the Dutchmen, and they got it started quickly with a 10-point road triumph in York County. Josie Clay scored 11 points, and A-C overcame a 25-23 fourth-deficit with a game-ending 16-4 run to stun YT. The Dutchmen are on the brink of clinching a D3-3A playoff spot, but have games vs. Lancaster Country Day, Oley Valley and Camp Hill this week to snare that bid.

Lititz Christian 43, Octorara 21 — Host Lititz Christian opened the game on an 8-0 clip, took an 18-11 halftime lead, and then put the game on ice with a 20-7 third-quarter blitz to knock off the Braves. Lydia Eckman poured in 18 points for the victors, while Ja’syah James scored 11 points for Octorara.

Also Monday, Columbia snapped a 25-year drought, topping Lancaster Mennonite to clinch the Section 5 championship outright for the Crimson Tide’s first section title since 1997. Here’s the story ...

Also Monday, Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows joined the 1,000-point club in the Cougars’ victory over Veritas Academy. Here’s the video of Meadows’ milestone moment …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Octorara at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Warwick at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

