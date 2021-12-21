Very light night on the L-L League girls basketball scene on Monday, with just four games on the slate. That included one head-to-head section matchup and three nonleague tilts. Here’s the roundup …

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona 43, Octorara 18 — Kendall Cooper scored a career-high 9 points to pace a balanced offensive attack, and the Dutchmen closed the game on an 18-2 blitz to top the host Braves. Octorara had an early lead, but A-C (1-2 league, 1-4 overall) took a 16-12 cushion at the half, and then had a blazing-hot finish to win going away. Ja’syah James scored 8 points for the Braves (0-2, 0-2). A-C handed rookie coach Wee Sanchez his first career victory.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot 44, Ephrata 41 — It’s time to sit up and pay attention to what the Spartans are doing. Taylor Soehner (season-high 19 points) and Morgan Pavelik (season-high 14 points) paced the offense, and host Garden Spot used a 15-10 third-quarter clip to seize the lead for good on the way to a victory over the reigning Section 2 co-defending champs — two nights after the Spartans (4-1) defeated reigning Section 3 winner Cocalico. Jasmine Griffin dropped 17 points for the Mountaineers (1-4). The junior is up to 669 career points.

York 54, Donegal 27 — The Bearcats held the host Indians to 2 second-quarter points on the way to building a 25-8 halftime lead, and York outscored Donegal 15-6 down the stretch to pick up the road victory. Victoria Burton bucketed 17 points for the Indians (0-5).

Also Monday, Conestoga Valley KO’d Lampeter-Strasburg in a backyard scrap nonleague game in Lampeter. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Elco, 7 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

