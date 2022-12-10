It was a busy Saturday for the L-L League girls basketball crew, with 10 games on the slate, including three tip-off tournaments. Here’s the roundup …

CEDAR CREST TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Mechanicsburg 32, Cedar Crest 23 — It was the tail of two halves in the championship game. The host Falcons grabbed a 17-13 lead at the break, holding the Wildcats to just 2 second-quarter points. But Mechanicsburg outscored Cedar Crest 19-6 after the break, holding the Falcons to just 2 third-quarter points, on the way to claiming the tourney title. Kaila Francis scored 7 points for Cedar Crest, which slipped to 3-1 and suffered its first setback this season.

Harrisburg topped Elco in the third-place game.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot 58, Hershey 44 — The Spartans won the third-place game over the Trojans, and handed rookie skipper Scott Boyd his first victory as Garden Spot’s coach. Morgan Pavelik (22 points), Gwen Varley (15 points, 3 3-pointers) and Nikki Zeiset (14 points) showed the way in the scoring column, and the Spartans had a 36-point second-half outburst to sprint past Hershey. Garden Spot led 22-14 at the break, and then put up 22 third-quarter points to break the game open and improve to 1-2.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 59, Fleetwood 24 — One day after stunning Bethlehem Catholic on Kailah Correa’s buzzer-beater, the Cedars raced out to a 36-13 halftime lead and coasted past the host Tigers to capture the tourney championship. Correa (16 points) and Liliana Harrison (13 points) led the way for Lebanon, which improved to 3-0.

NONLEAGUE

McCaskey 63, Milton Hershey 46 — Caution: Flammable. Mariah Ruth (15 points), Anisha Sepulveda (14 points) and Elaina Foley (12 points) all scored in double-figures, and the host Red Tornado pulled away behind a 22-11 third-quarter blitz and won their fourth game in a row. McCaskey won three games — total — last season.

Ephrata 46, Conrad Weiser 24 — That’s a 2-0 start for the reigning co-Section 2 champs, as the host Mountaineers went 14-2 in the second quarter to grab a commanding 33-13 lead at intermission and cruise past the Scouts. Jasmine Griffin poured in 23 points and Cara Tiesi scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Ephrata, which drilled six treys in all. Griffin, an Indiana Wesleyan recruit, is up to 1,082 career points for the Mounts, including 50 points in Ephrata's first two games so far this season.

Manheim Township 46, Dover 26 — Hailey Berk and Alivian Parmer scored 10 points apiece to pace a balanced attack, the Blue Streaks barreled to an 18-0 first-quarter lead, and Township eased past the host Eagles for a 3-0 start. Already ahead 28-9 at the break, Township used a 14-6 third-quarter clip to blow the game wide open.

Pequea Valley 51, Hamburg 18 — The Braves kept on keeping on, using a 19-2 third-quarter blitz for a 34-13 lead and a 4-0 start this season. PV outscored the host Hawks 36-7 in the second half to ice it. Breanne Beiler paced the Braves with 10 points.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Wilson 35, Cocalico 17 — The Eagles gassed up the bus and headed to West Lawn, where the host Bulldogs opened the game on a 14-0 tear, led 21-7 at the break, and never looked back. Teagan Sahm scored 10 points for Cocalico, which slipped to 2-2.

Also Saturday, Lancaster Catholic participated in the Elizabethtown College Showcase at Thompson Gym. The Crusaders KO’d Loyalsock out of D4. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery:

