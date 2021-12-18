Ten head-to-head section games and one old-school nonleague rivalry clash — that ended up going OT — highlighted Friday’s L-L League girls basketball docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 47, McCaskey 17 — One night after taking reigning league champ Hempfield down to the wire before falling, the Comets were right back at it. And this time, they finished the job — in convincing fashion. Lily Sugra (season-high 17 points) and Morgan Miller (15 points, three 3’s) paced the offense, and Penn Manor (1-1 league, 2-2 overall) bolted to a 31-11 halftime lead, and then held the host Red Tornado (0-2, 1-4) to 2 third-quarter points to ice the game. Elaine Foley scored 8 points for McCaskey. FYI: Miller, a senior, is up to 722 career points for the Comets.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 44, Conestoga Valley 30 — The host Bears needed a snap-back performance, and they got it. Jade Love-Morris made three 3-pointers and bucketed a season-high 22 points, and E-town (1-1, 3-1) opened the game on a 20-6 burst and never looked back, beating the Buckskins (0-1, 1-2) after falling to Warwick in their section opener earlier this week. Morgan Martin scored 7 points for CV, which was playing its section lid-lifter. FYI: That’s 97 career coaching wins for E-town skipper John Myers.

Ephrata 32, Warwick 28 — One night after dropping their section opener at Lebanon, the host Mountaineers bounced back quite nicely. Reigning Section 2 MVP Jasmine Griffin popped in a season-high 19 points, and Ephrata (1-1, 1-3) overcame an early 6-5 deficit to top their backyard rivals and snap a 3-game slide to open the season. Kala Willis hit three treys and scored a career-high 11 points for Warwick (1-1, 2-2). FYI: Griffin, a junior, is up to 652 career points for Ephrata.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 42, Cocalico 29 — The host Spartans remained in a first-place tie as Taylor Soehner (14 points) and Morgan Pavelik (season-high 12 points) led the way in the scoring column for Garden Spot (2-0, 3-1). Erin Henry scored 9 points for Cocalico, which had a 2-point first quarter and never caught the Spartans as the defending section-champ Eagles (0-1, 0-4) remained winless.

Lampeter-Strasburg 49, Solanco 31 — The host Pioneers (1-1, 1-2) cracked the W column for the first time this season as Kiersten Hostetter ripped four 3-pointers and popped in a season-high 16 points for L-S, which built a 22-13 halftime lead, and then subdued the Golden Mules. Sarah Landis scored a career-high 11 points for Solanco (0-2, 0-4). FYI: L-S featured on L-L Basketball Roundtable video show.

SECTION 4

Elco 55, Donegal 46 — The host Raiders (1-0, 2-2) fell behind early, but took the lead for good with a 16-7 second-quarter clip and held off the Indians. Kailey Eckhart (season-high 20 points, three 3’s) and Sam Nelson (15 points) keyed Elco, while Sophia Floyd poured in a season-high 21 points for Donegal (0-1, 0-4). FYI: Eckhart, a senior, is up to 660 career points for Elco.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Manheim Central 55, Northern Lebanon 27 — The host Barons (2-0, 2-1) remained in a first-place tie with Garden Spot in the Section 3 hunt, after winning the first crossover game contested this season. Maddie Knier (14 points), Rachel Nolt (11 points, three 3’s) and Abbie Reed (season-high 11 points) paced Central’s balanced attack. Reigning Section 4 MVP Ashlyn Messinger bucketed a game-high 17 points for the Vikings, who fell behind 27-11 at the break. FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 836 career points for Central. ... FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 567 career points for Northern Lebanon (0-2, 1-3).

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 56, Lancaster Mennonite 38 — In a matchup of a pair of rookie coaches who were 1,000-point scorers during their prep playing days at McCaskey, the Cougars picked up the victory to remain undefeated (3-0, 5-0). Genesis Meadows (season-high 27 points) and Kiana Wakefield (10 points) led Country Day’s charge, and the Cougars, under rookie skipper Devonne Pinkard, KO’d coach Teasia (Myers) Pena and the host Blazers. The Cougars seized control for good in the first half, building a commanding 33-13 lead at the break. Rebecca Lane (season-high 16 points) and Tiana Delgado (10 points) led Mennonite (0-1, 1-3). FYI: Meadows, a junior, is up to 696 career points, and she’s at 22.4 points so far this season for the rampaging Cougars.

Pequea Valley 51, Annville-Cleona 45 — Sarah Arment scored a season-high 13 points, and the Braves (1-1, 2-2) overcame an early 10-7 deficit and held off the host Dutchmen. Josie Clay (season-high 13 points) and Ava Hoover (career-high 13 points) led A-C (0-2, 0-4).

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 59, Trinity 56 (OT) — The host Crimson Tide needed OT, but Columbia remained undefeated after staving off the Shamrocks. Brie Droege (21 points), Brooke Droege (17 points) and Morgan Bigler (season-high 15 points) paced the Tide, which trailed 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter, before outscoring Trinity 14-13 in the fourth to force OT. There, Columbia outscored the Shamrocks 9-6 to improve to 4-0.

Also Friday, in a Section 1 showdown in Landisville, Hempfield rallied past Cedar Crest to remain unbeaten. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery from the game …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Exeter at Warwick, 12 p.m.

Camp Hill at Lancaster Mennonite, 12:30 p.m.

York Tech at Octorara, 2:30 p.m.

Reading at Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. St. John’s (MD) at Gettysburg, 4 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Governor Mifflin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Palmyra at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

