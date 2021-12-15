A pair of head-to-head section openers highlighted Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s a roundup of all the action, plus plenty of news and notables …

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 40, Solanco 28 — The host Golden Mules took a 23-20 lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on, as the Spartans closed the game on a rip-roaring 20-5 spree to get the road win and grab an early leg-up in the section chase. Erin Gonzalez (14 points) and Taylor Soehner (12 points) paced Garden Spot (1-0, 2-1). Kendal Janssen popped in a season-high 10 points for Solanco (0-1, 0-3).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS, SCHEDULES

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Township 51, Exeter 26 — Ava Byrne (season-high 14 points) and Missy Welch (10 points) led the way in the scoring column, and the Blue Streaks (2-1) rolled to a 31-12 halftime lead against the host Eagles and never looked back.

Conestoga Valley 50, Cocalico 29 — The Buckskins opened the game on a 29-13 blitz, then used an 11-5 third-quarter clip to open up some more breathing room, dropping the reigning Section 3 champion Eagles to 0-3 in the process. Laela Robinson had a season-high 13 points and Morgan Martin chipped in with 10 points for CV, which improved to 2-1. Teagan Sahm and Erin Henry had 10 points apiece for host Cocalico.

Cedar Crest 45, Wilson 33 — The Falcons held the host Bulldogs to two first-quarter points and snared a 27-12 lead at the half, and Mallory Deiderick (season-high 12 points) and Sarah Batra (11 points) paced a balanced attack for Cedar Crest (2-0).

Reading 57, McCaskey 56 — The host Red Tornado kept up its early season shooting barrage with five more 3-pointers, and McCaskey finished the game on an 18-13 run. But the opportunistic Red Knights won it on Mey Bonilla's last-second shot. Anisha Sepulveda hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-best 17 points and Keymara Myers chipped in with a season-high 10 points for the Red Tornado, which trailed 26-21 at the break, and despite a hot fourth quarter, McCaskey (1-2) couldn’t hold off Reading at the wire.

Red Knights won on a buzzer beater! Mariah Ruiz full-court pass to Mey Bonilla off a missed free throw. Thanks, @CoachGidd, for the info.https://t.co/SJZizA7LYa — Jason Guarente (@JasonGuarente) December 15, 2021

Governor Mifflin 67, Lebanon 52 — The host Cedars fell for the first time this season, but put up a fight against the Mustangs. Elisa Fiore bucketed 20 points for Mifflin, which led by just 29-27 at the break, but then used a 20-12 third-quarter run to get some breathing room vs. Lebanon, which dipped to 2-1. Kailah Correa scored 16 points for the Cedars.

Eastern York 63, Donegal 21 — The Golden Knights raced out to a 40-11 halftime lead, then went 14-4 in the third quarter to ice the game against the host Indians. Breana Grimm hit three 3’s and scored 24 points for EY, while Victoria Burton bucketed 8 points for Donegal (0-3).

Fleetwood 39, Elco 24 — Alexis Hess scored 16 points, and the host Tigers bolted to a 27-10 halftime lead and subdued the Raiders. Kailey Eckhart scored 10 points for Elco (1-1).

Also Tuesday, in a Section 2 opener in Lititz, Warwick — which lost all five starters from a year ago to graduation — KO’d defending section co-champ Elizabethtown. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Elco at Linden Hall, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage