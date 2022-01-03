It was a tale of two halves for Garden Spot’s girls basketball team Monday night.

The Spartans’ first half at Pequea Valley was in the lukewarm range. Garden Spot turned the ball over 16 maddening times, fell behind 19-10 and 21-12, but made a spirited late run to cut the Braves’ halftime lead to two points.

In the second half, the Spartans put their collective feet down, forcing 19 turnovers while taking care of the rock themselves. Syanna Duval rattled in the go-ahead jumper with 1:25 to play, and Garden Spot polished off its comeback with a 41-38 nonleague win over PV in Kinzers.

“A win is a win, and we were lucky to pull this one out,” Garden Spot coach Kevin Gensemer said. “It was a good second half for us.”

This was a key game in the District 3 playoff chase for both clubs; the Spartans (5-4) started the week at No. 19 in Class 5A, while the Braves (4-5) came into Monday’s game at No. 6 in Class 3A.

Garden Spot snapped a two-game slide with the win — "we're back on track, and that's all that matters," Gensemer said — and will now turn its attention to making noise in the L-L League Section 3 race with a little momentum.

“If we flip the switch in our heads and say that we’re going to go out and do something, we can do it,” Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez said. “It’s just a matter of making the right choice and going out and doing it. I think people are starting to open their eyes and realize that we’re a good team, and that we can be a scary team.”

PV got the jump Monday, bolting to a 19-10 lead on Katie Stoltzfus’ wing 3-pointer. The lefty freshman shooter was instant offense off the bench; she scored 10 first-half points with a pair of treys, and Deena Stoltzfus, who scored a game-high 14 points for the Braves, gave PV a 21-12 cushion midway through the second quarter.

Taylor Soehner (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Nicole Zeiset (10 rebounds) keyed Garden Spot’s late first-half charge with two buckets apiece, and Duval’s jumper with 1:44 to go in the half sliced the Braves’ lead to 21-20. PV was up 23-21 at the break.

The team’s combined for just nine third-quarter points — Gonzalez’s bucket with 4:57 to go knotted the game at 23-23 — but PV had 11 agonizing turnovers in the third and couldn’t stretch its lead.

“Our goal,” Gonzalez said, “was to get back in it, and then control the tempo of the game from there.”

PV’s largest fourth-quarter cushion was 36-31 on Rebecca Cox’s dribble-drive layup with 4:07 to go. Garden Spot tied it up at 36-36 on Morgan Pavelik’s bucket with 2:17 to go, and the Spartans took the lead for good, 38-36, when Duval swished a mid-range jumper, right of the key.

Earlier, Duval’s jumper from the same spot drew Garden Spot to within 36-33. Gonzalez gave the Spartans some breathing room with a backdoor layup off a pretty feed from Soehner for a 40-36 lead with 1:03 showing.

PV never got closer than 40-38 on Deena Stoltzfus’ bucket with 31 ticks to go. The Braves had one last-gasp possession, but couldn’t advance the ball past mid-court and Garden Spot won it.

“We’re still learning how to win,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “I’m really happy with the effort, I just think the learning curve got us. We just have to find ourselves. We have to find that niche. We see it in spurts, but we’re just not consistent enough yet. You’ll still see the youth. But we’ll keep pushing through it.”

