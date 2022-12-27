Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams have taken turns in the affinity for the 3-point shot over the last half-dozen years or so. Elco was the sharpshooting bunch in 2016 and 2017. Last season, L-L League champion Lampeter-Strasburg was lethal from outside, as was Manheim Central and Northern Lebanon. This year, a baby-faced Garden Spot bunch has taken over the 3-point mantle.

The Spartans knocked down 12 treys en route to a convincing 63-44 home win over Hanover in Night One of the four-team, two-night Garden Spot Swishmas Tourney in New Holland on Tuesday evening.

The Spartans (3-5) will face Susquehannock in tonight’s championship game at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors topped Cocalico in the earlier game Tuesday, 63-52.

Spartans: Garden Spot (3-5) matched its single-game season-high in 3-pointers, as the Spartans and Manheim Central are the lone L-L squads with a dozen treys in a game so far this year.

Garden Spot also leads the league in average made 3-pointers per game game (8.6) and in the number of games with double-digit 3s (four).

“Coach (Nate Musselman) is honest about the 3-pointers,” Garden Spot sophomore guard Jace Conrad said. “When we’re not making them he wants us to go inside. But our defense was helping us so we just kept chucking up those shots.”

Which probably explains why Garden Spot attempted a staggering 31 shots from beyond the arc, as the Spartans forced Hanover (3-4) into 19 turnovers.

Conrad (16 points, four rebounds) and guard AJ Hurst (14 points, three rebounds) are two of three sophomore starters in a lineup with just one senior starter, a youth movement partly caused by a knee injury to senior Dylan Nolt back in May. Nolt saw limited minutes off the bench Tuesday as he continues to work his way back to full health.

“He’s everything to our team,” Garden Spot fifth-year coach Nate Musselman said. “We knew we would take some steps back to wait for him.”

Those steps have thus far included five losses by an average margin of three points. Further, Garden Spot’s first seven games were decided by single-digit margins. In other words, Tuesday was a welcome relief for the Spartans in winning comfortably for the first time this year.

BOX SCORE

Susquehannock 63, Cocalico 52: The Eagles (4-4) cut the deficit to 21-20 about 90 seconds into the second quarter. From there, the Warriors (5-2) used a 17-3 run to create a foothold which they never relinquished.

Defensively, Susquehannock often pressed and occasionally used a half-court trap to create 15 Cocalico turnovers. The Warriors also used an uptempo pace in the first half that both sped up the guard-heavy Eagles and led to Susquehannock shooting double the amount of shots than Cocalico by halftime, at which point the Warriors led 40-29.

“We don’t have a lot of experience but this is our eighth game," Cocalico seventh-year coach Seth Sigman said. "We have to start figuring it out. We have to start doing stuff the right way.”

Cocalico will face Hanover in the consolation game at Garden Spot at 4 p.m.

BOX SCORE