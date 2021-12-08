Linden Hall is set to return four starters from last season's D3-2A championship team, which made it three district titles in a row. Can the Lions make it four straight before joining the L-L League next year? Here's a preview ...

LINDEN HALL LIONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Ellen Bair (3rd season; 31-6).

LAST SEASON: 9-4 overall (Beat Columbia 54-33 in D3-2A championship game).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 State College tip-off tournament vs. Loyalsock, 5:30 p.m.; 12-11 State College tip-off tournament vs. State College/Western Wayne; 12-15 Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-18 Pennsylvania vs. Maryland Showcase vs. Southern Garrett (MD) at Gettysburg, 2:30 p.m.; 1-8 Williamsport, 2:30 p.m.; 1-12 Executive Educational Academy, 6 p.m.; 1-14 @ Woodland Hills; 1-15 Catholic Showcase at York Catholic; 1-18 Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.; 1-20 Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 1-24 @ Imhotep Charter, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 West-Mont Christian, 6 p.m.; 1-31 Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 2-3 Wyomissing, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; 2-11 @ Executive Educational Academy, 7 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Mercy Ademusayo (Associated Press Class 2A Player of the Year).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Anastasiya Astapenka (St. Leo University commit), Mely Figeroa, Jenadia Jordan, Luna Kirby, Nadja Velisavljev.

OUTLOOK: First, the great news. Linden Hall will play this one last independent season before joining the L-L League as an associate member in 2022-23, and the Lions can’t wait to come aboard. Linden Hall is also the back-to-back-to-back D3-2A champion — and the Lions went to the 1A finale the year before this string of gold trophies started — and Bair has a lot of familiar faces back in tow to make another run. The only bummer news is that Ademusayo, the reigning 2A state player of the year, has shuffled off to Northwestern University to play for the Wildcats in the B1G. Needless to say she’ll be missed in the paint. But the Lions’ four other starters are all set to return: Kirby runs the point and she is a gifted perimeter defender; Jordan is a blur, and can score at will in transition and shoot the J; Velisavljev is the dirty-work kid who does all the things that don’t end up in a box score; and Astapenka is a dynamite slasher who can score off the bounce and get to the rim at will. This group should also be motivated by how the last two seasons finished: Two years ago, Linden Hall was set to take on Mahanoy Area in the state quarterfinals when the coronavirus hit and the season was cancelled. Last winter, the Lions were set to play Holy Cross in the first round of the state playoffs, but Linden Hall was hit with a virus outbreak and was forced to forfeit the game, making it an agonizing two years in a row that PIAA runs were shelved.

CRYSTAL BALL: Linden Hall has loaded up its schedule with plenty of heavyweights — including a Jan. 31 date vs. Lancaster Catholic, plus trips to State College, Pittsburgh and Philly mixed in there, and a tangle with D3-3A power Trinity — so the Lions should be chiseled and prepped for another playoff run come February. Can Linden Hall make it four D3-2A titles in a row? If everyone stays healthy, absolutely yes.

QUOTABLE: “Our team is eager to be back on the court after two straight cancelled seasons. We look forward to the opportunity to compete once again, and I know we all hope to finally finish out a season. We know that districts will be competitive again this year; we’re always excited at the opportunity to compete for a district championship. I honestly just hope that we can experience some normalcy after two devastating years — and that each team can stay safe and well throughout the season.” — Ellen Bair

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage