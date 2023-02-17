Abrielle Fisher looked panicked when she jogged toward the bench to talk with her coach. She was desperate to stay on the floor.

“I won’t foul,” she promised Tim Stefanosky.

Fisher thought she had four fouls. She only had three. The total didn’t matter anyway. With five minutes standing between Linville Hill Christian and a championship, there was no way the Warriors were taking their point guard out of the game.

“She keeps us together on and off the court,” Stefanosky said. “In the hard times, we turn to her to have the ball in her hands.”

Linville Hill closed out Mount Calvary 37-30 and captured the Christian Commonwealth Athletic Conference girls basketball championship at Lancaster Bible College on Friday night.

The Warriors were the tournament’s No. 1 seed. They had their sights set on hanging this banner for months.

“I’m speechless honestly,” Fisher said. “This was one of our dreams. This is what we wanted to do. We’ve finally done it.”

Numbers don’t fully capture what Fisher means to Linville Hill (19-1). The sophomore finished with six points, five steals and four rebounds. While all of that was important, it was only a small part of the picture.

Whenever play was stopped, Stefanosky summoned Fisher to the bench for a brief chat. It was too loud to communicate to everyone, so the coach used his point guard as a liaison.

If Linville was trying to beat the press, Fisher was part of it. If the Warriors were trying to score in a halfcourt set, Fisher often started with the ball.

“I like controlling the game and being a leader to other people,” she said. “If they’re struggling, they come to me about it. As a sophomore, it’s crazy that I have this position. I encourage people to keep on pushing through.”

Fisher and Desiree Smucker are close friends and two-year starters. They’ve helped lead Linville Hill from a winless record two years ago to the league title.

Those two stood next to each other, Nos. 32 and 33, as the medals were being handed out. They hugged after gold was placed around their necks.

“The connection we have on and off the court is amazing,” Smucker said. “We always talk about the game. She’s such a great friend to have. She’s so encouraging.”

Smucker, Linville Hill’s leading scorer, owned the game’s first 16 minutes. The sophomore poured in 10 points in the first quarter and had 15 by halftime.

The left-handed guard’s hot shooting start was vital to the Warriors, who were ahead by 12 midway through the second quarter.

“I was so ready,” Smucker said. “I don’t even know how to explain it. I just wanted to play so bad.”

Elena Esh and Devayah Graham, the two seniors in Linville Hill’s starting lineup, made their presence felt. Graham hit a timely 3-pointer to help stave off a Mount Calvary run. Esh pulled down 10 rebounds and played hard-nosed defense.

Mount Calvary (20-5) couldn’t recover from its early deficit. The Chargers pulled within four with seven minutes left before the comeback fizzled.

Stefanosky was the last person to climb the ladder to cut down the net. He expertly took down the final few strands. It wasn’t the first time he received this honor. The second-year coach won a section title when he played at Lancaster Mennonite.

Linville Hill doesn’t look like a one-hit wonder. Smucker and Fisher are sophomores. Freshman Courtney Good scored seven points in the first half. The future is bright.

“This won’t be the last net I cut down, I hope,” Stefanosky said.

Fisher didn’t bother to look when Mount Calvary threw its last-second shot toward the rim. Instead she raced toward the bench and jumped into the arms of her teammates.

The buzzer sounded. The celebration began.

“It’s amazing,” Smucker said. “It doesn’t even feel real.”

From no wins to league champ in two years. Linville Hill’s ascension was complete.