There were drawbacks to the homemade basketball court Tim Fisher’s family built in their tobacco barn. It wasn’t big enough for a game and shots from the side could bounce off the ceiling.

It was still a great place for a high school kid to polish his skills. There was a heater, a fiberglass backboard and a plywood floor. Everything one needed.

Fisher, now a senior guard at Linville Hill Christian, worked out there whenever the elementary school gym wasn’t available. It’s where he turned himself into a varsity player and a district champion.

“On this team we’re always pushing each other to get stronger and better,” Fisher said. “That’s what it comes down to. It’s a mindset and the hard work we put into it.”

The path Linville has followed to the top of the District Three Class 1A power ratings is unconventional. There was no traveling to AAU tournaments for these boys. No endless stream of games. Many of them weren’t on organized, 5-on-5 teams until ninth grade.

That hasn’t slowed down Linville. The Warriors won the district title last season, are undefeated this season and will play Mount Calvary Christian at 6 Friday night for the Christian Commonwealth Athletic Conference boys championship at Lancaster Bible College’s Horst Athletic Center.

“We never would have imagined being this type of team,” senior point guard Matthew Lapp said. “Even last year we were blown away with what we were doing.”

The success started with the arrival of coach Mike Schatzmann two seasons ago. The former Pequea Valley coach, who had been away from the sideline for eight years, needed convincing before he jumped back into it.

Schatzmann was invited to a golf course by Galen Beiler, the school’s head of upper campus leadership, and was asked if he was interested in a comeback. Schatzmann wasn’t initially.

It was only after he attended a game in Paradise, five minutes from his home, that he became intrigued. These guys played harder than he ever imagined. Maybe, he thought, this was worth his time.

Schatzmann was told there wasn’t going to be much talent when he showed up. He took the job anyway.

“I like taking basically nothing and making something out of it,” said Schatzmann, who had his share of lean years at Pequea. “But with these kids here, we didn’t start with nothing. It’s unbelievable the strides they make. It’s all in their work ethic.”

Linville won 16 games in Schatzmann’s first season. Then came the district title. Now the Warriors will hold the top seed when the Class 1A tournament tips off next week. With a bye into the quarterfinals, they’ll host the winner of Tuesday’s Conestoga Christian-Coventry Christian game in a 7 p.m. start Thursday.

Five of Linville’s top six players are seniors. Lapp and Fisher comprise the backcourt with Daniel King and Stephen Smucker, a sophomore, inside. The fifth starting spot is rotated between Ryan Martin and Reagan Smoker.

None of Linville’s players plan to continue basketball in college. None of them plan to attend college. They’ll work on their family’s farms or in their family’s businesses. That makes this season a last hurrah for the seniors.

Fisher was raised on a dairy farm in Quarryville. He fed calves, cleaned the barn and occasionally milked cows in the morning. The property is now a poultry farm. His willingness to work hard started there.

“My growing up,” Fisher said, “was a little different.”

Linville plays with a relentless intensity, particularly on defense. Schatzmann said his players view 50-50 balls as 90-10 in their favor.

Summer leagues have helped the Warriors progress despite their lack of organized play when they were younger. They take on Octorara, Conestoga Valley, Lampeter-Strasburg, Penn Manor and others during those sessions.

“We try to schedule teams that are better than us, bigger than us and have more experience,” Lapp said. “We always try to play those teams that are at the next level.”

Linville owns wins over Lancaster Country Day, Oxford, Brandywine Heights and Big Spring this season. The Warriors are the top seed in the CCAC playoffs, which conclude Friday.

Schatzmann is happy he gave coaching one more shot years after he thought he was finished. This has been a rewarding experience.

“These kids are awesome,” Schatzmann said. “I never coached a team that is as close as these kids are. I’m glad I’m here now. Everything that surrounds basketball here is nothing but a plus.”

When Linville made it to Giant Center for the district final last season, many people had never heard of the school. They asked the players where it was located.

That shouldn’t be the case any more. The Warriors have made a name for themselves.