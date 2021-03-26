The 2021 PIAA girls basketball championships resume with two more games in Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday. Keep it here for news, notables, facts, stats, game roundups, quotes and observations.

Teams from the smallest classification in the state and the largest classification in the state will duke it out for PIAA supremacy on Friday …

PIAA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 1 champ Jenkintown Drakes (18-1) vs. District 6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders (16-4), 12 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Jenkintown topped previously undefeated District 3 champ Harrisburg Christian 43-36 in the quarterfinals before beating District 4 champ Northumberland Christian 48-26 in the semifinals. … BG survived District 9 champ Coudersport 48-47 in the quarterfinals before holding off District 7 champ Rochester 55-50 in the semifinals. Teresa Haigh bucketed 28 points in BG’s win over Rochester.

NOTES: Jenkintown is the 2018 PIAA-1A champ; the Drakes beat Juniata Valley 51-46 in OT in 2018, after topping Lebanon Catholic in the state semifinals. Jenkintown was in the 1A Final Four in 2019, falling to eventual runner-up Lourdes Regional in the semifinals. … Coach Kristi Little-Kaack and BG are back in a PIAA finale for the first time since 2011, when the Marauders fell to Steel-High in the title tilt at the BJC at Penn State. BG won the 1A crown in 2010 (over Northern Cambria), 2009 (over Pottsville Nativity BVM), 2007 (over Pittsburgh North Catholic), 1993 (over Lourdes Regional), 1991 (over Delone Catholic) and a 1984 2A title (over Pine Grove). The Marauders certainly know their way around a PIAA bracket. … Vet coach Jim Romano guides Jenkintown, which features standout Carly Mulvaney, who was a freshman contributor on the Drakes’ 2018 title team.

FUN FACT: Including this season, Jenkintown is a nifty 106-4 over the last four seasons. Not too shabby. Romano picked up his 600th and 700th career coaching victories during that stretch.

* Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Jenkintown 47 *

LUCKY NO. 7 FOR MARAUDERS: Bishop Guilfoyle put four players in double-figures and shot a cool 25-for-54 from the floor on the way to a convincing 62-47 victory over Jenkintown. Make that seven PIAA crowns for BG, and the program's first since 2010.

BALANCED ATTACK: Leah Homan — who had a first-quarter buzzer-beater to give BG a 15-10 lead — scored her 1,000th career point as part of her 14-point effort against the Drakes, who were back in the finals for the first time since winning PIAA gold in 2018. Teresa Haigh popped in a team-high 16 points and Daniela Scipioni and Sophia Warner chipped in with 11 points apiece for Guilfoyle, which pulled away for good behind a bevy of third-quarter 3-pointers. Homan tacked on 13 rebounds and Haigh had 10 boards, as BG out-rebounded Jenkintown 36-28.

KEY SEQUENCE: Down 49-33 through three quarters, Jenkintown had a quick 5-0 clip to open the fourth quarter — including a 3-pointer by Katie McGrath — to get the Marauders' attention. But BG slugged right back with a 9-0 blitz, which included a run-out layup by Warner and a pair of jumpers by Scipioni, including a wing 3 that gave the Marauders a 54-41 cushion with 5:15 to play. Scipioni's dribble-drive bucket capped the 9-0 run and BG was in charge.

DRAKES DUO: McGrath hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Carly Mulvaney bucketed a game-high 21 points for Jenkintown. Mulvaney had nine first-half points, and she had a bucket during Jenkintown's third-quarter outburst. McGrath had a pair of second-half 3's to keep the Drakes within shouting distance. But BG put the clamps on defensively in the half-court in the second half, taking away driving lanes for Jenkintown.

QUOTABLE: "It took a while to sink in that we were even going to be here," third-year BG coach Kristi Little-Kaack said. "I've tried to enjoy every second of this, and to walk out of here with a gold medal is pretty amazing. We took this year to really enjoy every second on the floor together because we didn't know if we'd even get a next game. So that makes this even more special, because we've gotten to spend all of this time together."

PIAA CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 1 champ Spring-Ford Rams (24-0) vs. District 7 champ North Allegheny Tigers (26-1), 5 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Spring-Ford KO’d Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52-36 in the District 1 title game — which doubled-up as a state quarterfinal — before edging District 11 champ Nazareth 46-43 in the semifinals. … North Allegheny cruised past District 10 champ Erie McDowell 60-30 in the quarterfinals before axing District 3 champ Cumberland Valley 66-40 in the semifinals.

NOTES: Coach Mickey McDaniel and Spring-Ford are going back to Hershey for the first time since consecutive trips to the PIAA finals in 2013 (a 4A victory over Cumberland Valley) and in 2014 (a 4A setback in a rematch against Cumberland Valley). Villanova recruit Lucy Olsen makes the Rams tick. … This will be NA’s second championship-game appearance; the Tigers fell to Boyertown 46-35 in the 2017 6A finale in Hershey. … Skipper Spencer Stefko and NA are sparked by vets Lizzy Groetsch and Paige Morningstar, plus electric sophomore point guard Jasmine Timmerson. Groetsch is ticketed to play hoops for Penn, while Morningstar will play volleyball for Louisville.

* North Allegheny 55, Spring-Ford 40 *

FIRST TITLE FOR TIGERS: Lizzy Groetsch shot a blistering 7-for-8 from the floor, scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds, Paige Morningstar added 18 points and seven boards, and North Allegheny handed Spring-Ford its first loss this season in the 6A title game. NA feasted on 16 turnovers and defended superbly, holding Rams' leading scorer Lucy Olsen relatively in check; Spring-Ford shot just 6-for-29 from 3-point land. NA capped a 27-1 season in style, winning the program's first PIAA title in its second finals trip.

FOUL WOES: Olsen, Spring-Ford's all-time leading scorer and a Villanova recruit, exited the game when she picked up her third foul with 6:34 to go in the third quarter. NA went right to work; Groetsch scored eight points in the quarter, and Jasmine Timmerson's run-out layup keyed an 8-1 spurt and NA grabbed a 38-31 lead. Olsen returned late in the third quarter, and she finished up with 15 points. But NA's defense flustered the Rams' shooters; Olsen shot just 3-for-14 from the floor, and Spring-Ford shot 12-for-51 as a squad. Groetsch, a Penn recruit, picked up two early fouls for the Tigers. Still, she scored seven first-quarter points, including a wing 3, as NA built a 17-12 lead.

CLOSING IT OUT: Olsen came out firing when she got back in the game, and she buried a pair of fourth-quarter treys to keep Spring-Ford within shouting distance. But Morningstar's triple gave NA its first double-digit lead — 41-31 early in the fourth — and Morningstar had another bucket and she went 6-for-8 from the foul line down the stretch to help the Tigers slam the door. Olsen had 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals in her final game for Spring-Ford, which finished up 24-1. Emily Tiffan bottomed out three 3's and scored 14 points, and Anna Azzara had five points and nine rebounds for the Rams. ... The teams combined to hoist 43 3-pointers, making 12.

QUOTABLE: "This means the world," Groetsch said. "There's been so many great teams here at NA, and I've been blessed to be a part of so many of them. To be able to get it done in our senior year is really special; this has been our goal since our freshman year. It feels really great to bring it home."

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage