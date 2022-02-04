All of Friday’s 10 high school boys basketball games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams have now been postponed due to impending weather conditions.

Rain is expected to likely change over to sleet around 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then sleet is expected to change over to freezing rain later in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Of the Friday postponements, five have been rescheduled to Saturday, four others have been rescheduled to Monday.

Some non-league games originally scheduled for Saturday have now been postponed to make room to play the league games moved over from Friday.

Here’s a list of the postponements and updated rescheduling as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Postponed games originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4:

Manheim Central at Solanco, postponed to Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Elco, postponed to Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico, postponed to Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Penn Manor, postponed to Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Warwick, postponed to Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal, postponed to Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, postponed to Monday, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Cedar Crest, postponed to Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Conestoga Valley, postponed to Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Octorara, postponed, reschedule date TBD

Postponed games originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5:

Manheim Township at Central Dauphin, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, postponed, reschedule date TBD

Lampeter-Strasburg at Bishop McDevitt, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 9

Chambersburg at Hempfield, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, canceled

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, postponed to Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. tip.