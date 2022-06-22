Former Warwick boys basketball running mates Kai Cipalla and Tate Landis will soon be teaming up again. Cipalla has transferred from NCAA Division II Millersville University to D-III York College. Landis, a recent Warwick grad, is already headed to York as part of the Spartans’ incoming 2022 recruiting class.

“It’s a blessing,” Cipalla said. “I would have never thought we’d be playing together in college, but for it to happen is a dream come true.”

Cipalla and Landis are following in the footsteps of their fathers - Dave Cipalla and Jeff Landis roomed together for three years while York College teammates in the early 1990s.

Related: Warwick basketball is a family tradition for senior guard Tate Landis

It’s at York where Dave Cipalla, a Maryland native, met Krista Carvel, a Warwick alum. Both put together decorated basketball careers at York - Carvel is still the women’s second all-time leading scorer (1,633 career points) and Dave Cipalla is sixth in the men’s program history in assists (326) and tied for seventh in games played (105).

The two began dating in 1992, married in 1997 and have since had two sons, both of whom played basketball at Warwick.

“I wanted to follow in my family’s legacy at York,” Kai Cipalla said.

Cipalla, now a 6-foot, 3-inch, 226-pound guard/forward, was arguably the best player in the Lancaster-Lebanon League as a Warwick senior in the 2020-21 season, averaging a league-best 23.8 points per game and being one of five L-L players with 38 or more 3-pointers en route to earning all-state honors.

Related: Warwick senior hoopster Kai Cipalla named Class 6A all-state after stellar 2020-21 campaign

Related: Building himself into potential D-I hoops recruit, Kai Cipalla aiming to lead Warwick to L-L League gold

What has since followed for Cipalla was a rough year at Millersville that began with a bulging disc, resulting in severe pain to his lower left back. The injury happened at the start of last season, his freshman campaign with the Marauders.

“It took me out for about six weeks,” Cipalla said. “I couldn’t play at all. I couldn’t lift at all. It was hard to sleep. I didn’t have the pain down my leg, only pain in my lower back. It was bad.”

Cipalla appeared in 16 games off the bench, averaging just under three minutes a game in those appearances. Meanwhile, Millersville went on to win the PSAC East crown, reach the PSAC tournament championship game and make its first NCAA D-II tourney appearance since 2008.

“I still have a high respect for Millersville and coach (Casey) Stitzel and the coaching staff,” Cipalla said. “They’re all pushing for me. Sometimes what we think is the best option for us isn’t. Millersville wasn’t the best option for me.”

While in high school, Cipalla said his college recruitment came down to either Millersville or York. So when he entered the transfer portal last month, he essentially knew his next destination.

“When it came down to it,” he said. “I wanted to go to York.”

Cipalla and Tate Landis are longtime best friends - Tate Landis even has a reserved parking spot in the driveway of the Cipalla home.

Tate Landis was among the L-L’s best players last season as Warwick’s senior point guard last season, averaging 18.1 points, knocking down 53 3-pointers and making 77.4 percent of his free-throws (127 of 164). He led the Warriors to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two crown and appearances in the District 3-6A final and the second round of the state tournament, both feats that hadn’t been accomplished since 1984.

Among others joining Landis and Cipalla at York will be Garden Spot grad Brendan Weaver and Elizabethtown grad Pat Gilhool. Weaver was an L-L Section Three second-team all-star last season who averaged a team-best 9.1 points. Gilhool was a L-L Section Two first-team all-star who averaged a team-best 15.7 points per game.

York won Capital Athletic Conference crowns in 2018 and 2020, but went 7-15 last season in what was the program’s first year as a member of the Middle Atlantic Conference. Spartans’ coach Matt Hunter is entering his 11th season at the helm.

“I’m super excited,” Cipalla said. “I’m stoked.”