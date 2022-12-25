Former Penn Manor basketball players gather, work to keep spirit of ’71, ’72 championships alive [column]

Penn Manor entered the 1970-71 boys basketball season with just one starter returning from a squad that had gone 7-5 in league play the year before. Still, two opposing coaches described the Comets as a dark horse to contend for the Section One crown.

Penn Manor proceeded to win its first 15 games of the season en route to winning the 1971 Lancaster County Scholastic League championship. The Comets won the county title again the next year, 1972.

Those two championships were the last of their kind, given that the Lancaster County Scholastic League joined with Lebanon County schools to form the Lancaster-Lebanon League in the 1972-73 season.

Those two Comets teams, however, remain the best in program history. And they were led by the best basketball product to come out of Lancaster County — Wally Walker.

Why does all of this matter now? Just a few months ago, the 1971-72 Penn Manor squad gathered for its 50th reunion, with members of the 1970-71 team invited as well.

Aside from different body shapes and more gray hairs, some in attendance felt everyone was about the same as a half-century before.

“I was reminded that no one changes,” Walker said. “We’re in different places in life but everyone is the same.”

There was Lenny Stachitas, a 1971 Penn Manor grad who was the lone returning starter on that 1970-71 championship squad, who was arguably a better all-around athlete than Walker. After all, Stachitas was an all-county all-star in soccer, basketball and track, and went on to compete in track at the University of Pennsylvania.

But on the hardwood at Penn Manor, Stachitas was a brute around the basket. Except for one game, in particular. The 1970-71 squad began 15-0 before it first loss, on the road, at Elizabethtown, when the Comets had trouble with Terry Parks, E-town’s first 1,000-point scorer.

“He was a bull in a China shop kind of guy,” Stachitas recalled of Parks. “Burly guy. We weren’t as physically strong as he was. He bullied us a little bit.”

In those two seasons, though, Penn Manor was unbeaten at home in the old West Gymnasium, which back then had moon-shaped backboards — today only Octorara still uses these old-school backboards.

“Every team hated those,” Stachitas recalled.

It was fitting then, that in pregame warmups Penn Manor’s go-to song was an iconic one in the basketball world: “Sweet Georgia Brown,” best associated with the Harlem Globetrotters.

The 1970-71 team had just eight varsity players, which is what prompted forward Don Martin to ask coach Harry Frey, “Are we going to bring up any JV players so we can go 5-on-5 in practice?”

“We have a team manager and me,” Frey replied. “I’m better than the JV players.”

The dry, sarcastic wit is still best associated with Frey, 82, who lives in Washington Boro, as he did 50 years ago. An all-county soccer and basketball player for Penn Manor in the 1950s, Frey went on to play hoops at West Chester.

“He nurtured players,” Martin said. “He was not a yeller and a screamer.”

But Frey certainly instilled toughness in his guys when he played against them in practice.

“Harry threw a lot of elbows,” Stachitas recalled. “If you complained, he threw up his hands and said, ‘What?’ And ran back down the court.”

Penn Manor’s two county championship squads both played at a fast pace, to the point of topping Columbia by a count of 101-77 in the 1970-71 regular season. That game was played on the hill at Columbia, inside the Crimson Tide’s raucous, claustrophobic gymnasium, when at capacity makes it feel as though fans are on top of you. Afterward, on the bus ride down the hill that is Ninth Street, heading toward Ironville Pike, rocks were reported to have been thrown at the Penn Manor bus.

“There may have been a few bricks, too,” Comets guard Barry Smith recalled.

It was scary at the time for all involved, but the experience became a badge of honor.

“In my opinion, the Columbia gym is still the greatest gym to play in,” Martin said.

The Penn Manor players fit the fast pace in part because the slower ones had been weeded out in tryouts.

“For the first three nights we never brought the ball out,” Smith said. “We sprinted. … By the second, third, fourth night of tryouts (Frey) would peel off the guys who couldn’t keep up.”

Defensively, the 6-foot-2 Stachitas and 6-2 Martin did most of the grunt work in the post in 1971, while Martin and 6-2 Dean Weidman did so in 1972. Meanwhile, 6-foot Jim Baker, the point guard on the offensive end, defended the opposing team’s best guard. This freed up Walker, standing 6-foot-6, to focus on rebounding and shooting.

And, boy, could he shoot.

Walker averaged 31.7 points a game as a senior in 1971-72. His 824 points in 26 games that season represented the third-highest total of any player in the state, leading to his selection to the 40-man 1972 All-America team in addition to an all-state nod. He scored a career-high 44 points in a 82-68 win over Ephrata on Jan. 28, 1972.

Walker went on to earn ACC Tournament MVP honors when he led Virginia to its first conference basketball championship in 1976. He went on to win a pair of NBA championships — one with Portland and one with Seattle.

They were basketball flowers that bloomed from seeds planted in Walker as a boy tagging along with Sam, one of his two older brothers, who was a Penn Manor basketball team manager. Walker’s sixth-grade teacher was also the wife of Dick DeHart, then the Millersville men’s basketball coach.

In junior high, Walker began frequenting Millersville University’s old Brooks Hall gymnasium (the school was then known as Millersville State College; Brooks Hall has since been renamed Lombardo Hall).

“I wasn’t allowed to be in there,” Walker recalled. “The janitor would kick me out. I would go down the next day. Finally the janitor gave up.”

One of the Millersville players at the time, Ernie Lowe, took Walker under his wing.

“If they needed an extra guy,” Walker said. “Ernie would let me play.”

It’s also inside Brooks Hall where Walker met legendary Millersville football coach Gene Carpenter, who introduced him to weight lifting, which back then was a novel concept.

“It started having an impact,” Walker said of lifting weights. “I got stronger. It helped my jumping.”

As prep players, Walker and some of his Penn Manor basketball teammates honed their craft playing against Millersville and Franklin & Marshall athletes. They also played among themselves or against those from nearby neighborhoods inside the old Washington Boro tomato barn, which would be converted into a basketball court in the cold, winter months — the barn has since been renovated and now functions as the Washington Boro Post Office.

One more story about Walker and Brooks Hall: “You asked about access,” Walker said. “My friend Jim Baker showed me how to do this — you could jimmy the lock at Brooks Hall with a screwdriver. So in my gym bag I had a towel, a ball and a screwdriver.”

Walker’s college recruitment skyrocketed in the summer of 1971. But Virginia was one of the last college basketball programs to offer him an athletic scholarship. That would come around the time of the Comets’ preseason in winter 1971, when they were hosting a scrimmage against Conestoga Valley. That was the first meeting between the teams since Penn Manor had topped CV, 62-55, in the 1971 county championship game.

“After the county championship game the season before, the CV coach Bob Souders said something about the ball,” Walker recalled. “The designated home team could choose which basketball to bring. We were the home team, we chose our home ball, he complained about the ball after the game being an issue.”

Fast-forward to the scrimmage inside Penn Manor’s West Gymnasium. Penn Manor had built a big lead when Baker, running past the CV bench, said to Souders, “Hey, coach, how do you feel about the ball now?”

Souders, who died in 2016 at age 79, immediately stopped the game. The CV players gathered and left.

In attendance was Virginia assistant — and future Towson head coach — Terry Truax.

“Terry came sprinting down the bleachers to come over to have a word with me,” Walker said. “I got a scholarship offer (from Virginia) the following Monday.”

Penn Manor averaged a mind-boggling 82 points a game in league play in the 1971-72 season — long before the advent of the 3-point line.

“We’d just get the ball up the floor,” Baker said. “Coach Frey said something at the reunion to the effect of, ‘We had five plays but we never got to the point we actually ran them because as soon as somebody got an open shot we took it.’”

Only problem was, Penn Manor beat its opponents so handily in the regular season the Comets were unaccustomed to the tight games that often come in the postseason.

After topping Cocalico 68-62 to win the 1972 county championship, Penn Manor later lost to Central Dauphin in the District Three semifinals, 65-63, despite Walker scoring 34 points. The Comets then took a lead into the fourth quarter of the first round of the state playoffs against Plymouth-Whitemarsh, a 23-win team and a third seed from District One. P-W proceeded to pour in 33 points in the final frame for a stunning 78-65 win over the Comets, who got 35 points from Walker.

“We had a big lead going into the fourth quarter and they started pressing us,” Baker said. “I did not handle the press well and I was supposed to be the point guard. That game always stuck with me. We should’ve won that game.”

Walker, Stachitas, Frey and the 1971-72 team have all since been separately inducted Penn Manor’s Athletic Wall of Honor. On a related note, Walker played with two Bill Waltons in his career. There’s the one in the NBA who is now known as the gregarious sports broadcaster. And then there’s the other one who was his teammate on the 1971 team and former four-sport Penn Manor standout who is also now a member of the school’s Athletic Wall of Honor.

Members of both the 1971 and 1972 county championship teams have also created a $30,000 endowment through the Penn Manor Education Foundation to provide scholarship money for future high schoolers aiming to pursue education at the next level.

So some current and future Penn Manor High School students will be impacted by a group whose impact hasn’t been forgotten. After all, the accomplishments of those teams are recognized at the high school on banners inside the gymnasium, or inside the trophy case outside the gym, where Walker’s retired No. 40 jersey is also kept.

Meanwhile, there’s one piece found elsewhere that includes nearly all of the players.

Inside Smith’s Washington Boro home is a giant slab of the wood floor from the old West Gymnasium, which was knocked down in 2020 to make room for the new high school. The slab contains everyone’s signature except that of Weidman, who died at age 60 in 2014 - Smith said he and his teammates have written in Weidman's name so he is remembered.

“The teams that enjoyed being together and laughed a lot tend to play far into the season and do well,” Walker said. “At the reunion, Jim Baker’s wife told one of our other teammates, ‘Everybody laughs so much.’”

John Walk is a sports reporter for LNP|LancasterOnline. He can be reached at sports@lnpnews.com