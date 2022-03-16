BETHLEHEM - A year ago around this time, Old Forge came to Lancaster Mennonite and beat the Blazers in double-overtime of a PIAA Class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal.

Old Forge returned just one starter from that team, got a new head coach, again won the District Four championship and squared off with back-to-back District Three champ Lancaster Mennonite in Wednesday’s state 2A quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem.

While there was no overtime Wednesday, the winner was still the same. Old Forge came away with a 66-54 victory.

As a result, there are no longer boys or girls basketball teams from Lancaster County remaining in the state playoffs. The Blazers were also the last District Three boys team still playing heading into Wednesday.

“They got better as the season went on,” Lancaster Mennonite fourth-year coach Seth Buckwalter said of his bunch. “Once we got into this playoff run the group got better working and playing together. They’re a phenomenal group.”

While the Blazers had their chances, the Blue Devils (18-9) seemed to consistently answer on the other end.

Down 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, Lancaster Mennonite (18-10) later cut its deficit to 22-20 on a 3-pointer from Jaedon Mast (15 points). Old Forge responded with a 11-2 run and later led 33-24 at intermission.

Lancaster Mennonite used an 8-0 run to take a 39-38 lead at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter, only to see the Devils score two quick buckets to take a 42-39 lead into the final frame.

The teams traded baskets the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, with a layup from Lancaster Mennonite 6-foot, 6-inch junior center David Weaver (14 points, five rebounds, one block) cutting the deficit to 53-50 with 2:40 remaining. From there, Old Forge scored 13 of the game’s final 17 points, while the Blazers came up empty on six of their last eight possessions.

“I give lots of credits to their role players,” Buckwalter said. “It seemed every time we made a run, they had guys that we wanted to stop, and somebody else stepped up.”

Old Forge defender Joe Macciocco kept a lid on Lancaster Mennonite leading-scorer Camden Hurst through three quarters. Hurst scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Devils also did a nice job of doubling Hurst on high ball-screens at the top of the 3-point line.

“We kind of knew what sets they were going to run,” Old Forge first-year coach JJ Thomas said. “With Hurst, when he comes off a ball screen we want to double him to force him to get the ball out of his hands.”

While Lancaster Mennonite made more than 50 percent of their shot attempts (22 of 40), Old Forge shot an efficient 61 percent from the floor (24 of 39) and 3-point range (8 of 13). The Devils’ triples often came from the corners.

“We were trying to pinch in on the sides because they got some guys who can create in the middle,” Buckwalter said. “It left the corners open.”

Lancaster Mennonite will say goodbye to senior starters Mast and Declan Hersh (13 points).

“Declan and Jaden were such phenomenal leaders,” Buckwalter said. “That’s going to be a tremendous gap for us to try to fill.”

