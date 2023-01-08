It’s go-time in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball circles.

The holiday tournaments are in the rear-view mirror, we’re quickly approaching mid-January, and the section races — and District 3 playoff jostling — will begin heating up in earnest starting this week.

Pay attention. There might be a pop quiz at the end of these notables …

WHERE THEY STAND

Lebanon (3-0 league, 10-0 overall) is alone atop the Section 1 leaderboard after dispatching Cedar Crest (2-1, 10-4) in a first-place clash last Friday. McCaskey (2-1, 10-4) is also in the lead pack, with Manheim Township (1-2, 7-4), Penn Manor (1-2, 4-9) and Hempfield (0-3, 5-7) in chase mode.

No, I didn't see Hempfield’s 0-3 start coming, either. And yes, McCaskey's fast start has been one of the feel-good stories of the season.

Manheim Central (4-0, 8-3) and Warwick (3-0, 6-7) are perched atop the Section 2 standings; the Barons KO’d Ephrata (2-1, 8-2) in a first-place showdown last Friday to remain unscathed in league play. Warwick is at Central on Jan. 17 to wrap up the first time through the section slate. … Meanwhile, Conestoga Valley (1-2, 2-10), Solanco (1-3, 3-8), Elizabethtown (1-3, 2-9) and Garden Spot (0-3, 1-12) are playing spoilers.

Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 10-0) leads the way in Section 3, and all 10 of the Crusaders’ victories have come via the mercy rule, so they’re in cruise control. Northern Lebanon (2-1, 8-3) and Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1, 6-5) are on Catholic’s heels, with Elco (1-2, 4-7), Cocalico (0-2, 4-6) and Donegal (0-3, 3-8) looking to wedge their way into the mix. … FYI: Catholic’s league winning streak stands at 63 in a row heading into Tuesday’s home date vs. rival Northern Lebanon — the last team to defeat Catholic in a league game, which snapped the Crusaders’ glittering 100-game league winning tear.

There’s a logjam of sorts in the Section 4 race, with Annville-Cleona (3-0, 9-3), Columbia (2-0, 5-2), Pequea Valley (2-1, 10-1) and Lancaster Country Day (2-1, 5-2) all bunched together. Lancaster Mennonite (1-3, 2-8), Linden Hall (0-3, 0-5) and Octorara (0-2, 0-8) are looking to cause some headaches.

WHAT’S ON TAP

Some big head-to-head section matchups this week, including: Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley and Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday; Columbia at Annville-Cleona on Thursday; and Warwick at Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg at Northern Lebanon on Friday.

The juiciest game on this week’s slate? Easy: Lancaster Catholic at Columbia on Friday for a much-anticipated nonleague slugfest. The Crusaders edged out the Crimson Tide by a point in last year’s L-L League semifinals, and they’re both contenders for league gold and the District 3 Class 3A title this season. Plus, Catholic skipper Charlie Detz will be going home to coach against his alma mater.

Columbia has the busiest week ahead: The Tide is at Octorara on Tuesday, at Annville-Cleona on Thursday, will host Catholic on Friday, and then will gas up the bus for a weekend showcase event at Chambersburg. On Saturday, Columbia will take on District 5 heavyweight Berlin Brothersvalley, and the Tide will cap its jam-packed week on Sunday back at Chambersburg against Harrisburg. That’s four games in six days. … FYI: Columbia to Chambersburg by bus is an 84-mile, one-way trek. Get comfy.

BRACKETOLOGY

With the league going back to a familiar four-section format this season, a more traditional playoff bracket — bracket! — awaits for mid-February. The top two finishers from each section will make the playoff field, with the quarterfinals set for Feb. 11, the semifinals set for Feb. 14, and the championship game on tap for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

Upper bracket: Section 1 champ vs. the Section 4 runner-up and the Section 3 champ vs. the Section 2 runner-up. The section champs will host in the quarterfinals; the semifinals will be played at a neutral site.

Lower bracket: Section 2 champ vs. the Section 3 runner-up and the Section 4 champ vs. the Section 1 runner-up. The section champs will host in the quarterfinals; the semifinals will be played at a neutral site.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

A pair of Lancaster Country Day teammates pulled off a rare feat this past Saturday, when Genesis Meadows and Sophia Sanchez both scored 30-plus points in the Cougars’ 72-29 nonleague romp over York Country Day.

Meadows knocked down four 3-pointers and pumped in a season-best 31 points, and Sanchez drilled seven 3-pointers — the most by any L-L League players in a single game this season — and she exploded for a career-high 30 points as Country Day improved to 5-2 overall and occupies the No. 2 slot in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings heading into this week.

Thumbed through an extremely large stack of stats at my fingertips — including L-L League and Mid-Penn players — and couldn’t find a pair of teammates scoring 30-plus in a game. Certainly doesn’t mean it didn’t happen; I just couldn’t find any — or recall any — over the last 24 hours. Reach out if you have info about that. Thanks.

SCORING LEADERS

Here are the league’s leading scorers, heading into this week’s games: Columbia’s Brie Droege (26.7 points a game), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (23.0), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.0), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (21.4), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (18.6), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.1), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (16.4), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (16.3), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (16.1), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.8), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (15.8), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (15.1).

TOP SNIPERS

Here are the league’s leading 3-point shooters heading into this week’s games: Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (25 3-pointers), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (22), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (22), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (21), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (20), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (20), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (19), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (18), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (18), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (18), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (17), Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore (17), Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers (16), Conestoga Valley’s Grace Harrison (16).

DISTRICT 3 UPDATE

6A (12 teams go) — Lebanon is No. 3, Ephrata is No. 6, Cedar Crest is No. 7, McCaskey is No. 9, Manheim Township is No. 10. … Two other unbeatens here: Central York (12-0) is No. 1 and Cedar Cliff (11-0) is No. 2. … Central York will host unscathed Lancaster Catholic on Jan. 26. … Lebanon has already defeated Cedar Crest, McCaskey and Manheim Township (in OT), and the Cedars host Ephrata in a nonleague tilt later this week.

5A (14 teams go) — Lampeter-Strasburg is No. 7, Manheim Central is No. 8, Warwick is No. 13. … Manheim Central’s three losses — vs. Cedar Crest, unbeaten Lebanon and undefeated Greencastle-Antrim — are by a combined 10 points. … No. 15 Cocalico would be the first team out; the Eagles have some work to do. … Greencastle-Antrim (10-0) is No. 1; the Blue Devils KO’d Manheim Central in York Suburban’s holiday tournament finale.

4A (10 teams go) — Northern Lebanon is No. 6. … Eastern York (7-1) is No. 1, Wyomissing (9-0) is No. 2, Bishop McDevitt (8-1) is No. 3 and Delone Catholic (8-1) is No. 4. … Bishop McDevitt at Lancaster Catholic on Saturday in the Catholic Showcase; circle that one.

3A (6 teams go) — Lancaster Catholic is No. 1, Pequea Valley is No. 2, Annville-Cleona is No. 3, Columbia is No. 4. That’s a lot of L-L League flavor at the top. … Friendly reminder: Catholic at Columbia on Friday. Arrive early; those tickets should go quickly.

2A (4 teams go) — Millersburg (8-3) is No. 1, Lancaster Country Day is No. 2, Fairfield (5-5) is No. 3 and Newport (3-6) is No. 4. … Lancaster Mennonite is on the outside looking in at No. 5.

1A (10 teams go) - Veritas Academy, which was tripped up for the first time last week, dipped to No. 4, Linville Hill (7-1) is No. 3, Mount Calvary (7-3) is No. 5, Lancaster County Christian (5-5) is No. 7, Dayspring Christian (4-4) is No. 8. … Lititz Christian (3-6) is No. 11 and would be the first team out in this bunched race. … Christian School of York (10-0) is No. 1 and High Point Baptist (8-0) is No. 2. They are two of eight undefeated teams around D3.

NOTABLES

Career active scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,616 points), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,216), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,213), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,160), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (821 points), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (735), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (705), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (685), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (602). … Columbia coach Karl Kreiser needs five wins for 250; Manheim Township coach Sean Burkhart needs four wins for 200; Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald needs three wins for 125; Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz needs six wins for 50. … Last five games for Hempfield’s Sophia Ott: 15.0 points, eight 3’s. … Last six games for Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer: 11.5 points, 17 3’s. … McCaskey sniper Ciaana Swinton has eight 3’s in the last five games. … Last seven games for Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry: 12.1 points, 12 3’s. … Last four games for Warwick’s Sam Shaak: 15.5 points, three 3’s; the Warriors are 3-1 over that clip, and sit atop the Section 2 race. … Teagan Sahm has 35 points during Cocalico’s 2-game winning streak — a much-needed streak after the Eagles dropped five in a row. They’re still getting used to life without Kiersten Shipton, who was lost for the season with a back injury. … Speaking of back injuries: Manheim Township sniper Ava Byrne, who missed the Blue Streaks’ first nine games with a back issue, has returned to the floor with 22 points in two games, including a 21-point outburst in a win over Garden Spot on Saturday. … Last three games for Donegal’s Mia Wissler: 12.7 points, five 3’s. … Last six games for Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck: 17.3 points, and she joined the 500-point career club. … Last six games for Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky: 18.3 points, 14 3’s; she joined the 600-point club Saturday with 11 points in Catholic’s 36-point win over Susquehannock in the West York Showcase. … Last five games for Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter: 18.6 points, seven 3’s. … Last seven games for Annville-Cleona’s Ava Hoover: 14.7 points, and the Dutchmen are 6-1 over that clip and sit atop the Section 4 race. … Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows and Sophia Sanchez have at least one 3-pointer in every game this season, and they’ve combined for 42 treys. Sanchez had six triples in a game vs. Octorara, before canning seven vs. York Country Day on Saturday. … Linden Hall has been idle since Dec. 15, and the Lions have played a league-low five games to date. They return to action on Tuesday when Lancaster Country Day — with the sharp-shooting Meadows-Sanchez tandem leading the way — comes to Lititz. … Last five games for Pequea Valley freshman Janae Patterson: 17.0 points, three 3’s; the blistering-hot Braves are 5-0 over that clip.

