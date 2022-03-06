Ten high school boys basketball teams from Lancaster County will compete in state playoff tournaments this week.

There are tournaments across six classifications.

All tickets are sold online here.

Competing Tuesday will be those in Classes 1A, 4A and 5A.

Competing Wednesday will be those in Classes 2A, 3A and 6A.

The state playoff brackets were finalized midday Sunday.

Below are the matchups for the 10 teams from Lancaster County, along with links to the state playoff brackets for each classification.

Class 1A: Tuesday, March 8

Linville Hill Christian (District Three champion, 22-3) vs. Fannett-Metal (5-3, 14-11), at Octorara, 7 p.m.

Northumberland Christian (4-3, 16-5) at Lancaster Country Day (3-2, 16-9), 7 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian (3-3, 25-2) at North Penn-Liberty (4-2, 15-9), 7 p.m.

Class 1A bracket

Class 2A: Wednesday, March 9

Windber (5-2, 16-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (3-1, 16-9), 6 p.m.

Class 2A bracket

Class 3A: Wednesday, March 9

Columbia (3-1, 22-3) vs. Freire Charter (12-5, 11-14), at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A bracket

Class 4A: Tuesday, March 8

Elco (3-5, 16-11) vs. Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 18-4), at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A bracket

Class 5A: Tuesday, March 8

Penn Hills (7-7, 18-5) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 27-0), 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown (3-9, 16-10) at Laurel Highlands (7-1, 25-0), 6 p.m.

Class 5A bracket

Class 6A: Wednesday, March 9

Mt. Lebanon (7-4, 16-9) at Warwick (3-2, 20-6), 6 p.m.

Hempfield (3-5, 21-6) at Norristown (1-2, 20-7) 7 p.m.

Class 6A bracket