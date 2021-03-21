The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s two boys basketball teams that went the furthest in the 2020-21 season both went down swinging in state quarterfinal losses Saturday.

District Three Class 3A champion Lancaster Catholic lost on a near buzzer-beater, 67-64, at District 12 champion Math, Civics & Sciences.

District 3-2A champion Lancaster Mennonite nearly won it in the final seconds of regulation before ultimately falling in double-overtime, 69-64, to District Two champion Old Forge.

District 3-1A champion, La Academia, a charter school based in Lancaster city with a boys basketball program in its first year of PIAA competition, will compete in a state semifinal tonight.

But the narrow defeats for Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite on Saturday brought an official end to what was perhaps the strangest and most challenging L-L boys hoops campaign in light of the circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look back…

Start, stop: Northern and Lebanon squeezed in the only December game involving L-L boys basketball squads, when the host Cedars topped the visiting Vikings, 70-58, on Dec. 11. The next day, a three-week shutdown ordered by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf went into effect for all winter sports teams. As a result, many L-L teams kicked off their seasons Jan. 8. Along the way, multiple teams had to endure coronavirus shutdowns. And players, coaches and referees were mandated by the league, District Three and PIAA to wear face coverings. The L-L tournament, traditionally including 10 teams, was instead slashed to five teams, with only section champions advancing. Finally, E-town had to pull out before the start of the District 3-5A tournament because of the coronavirus. And only district champions advanced to the state tournament.

Section champions, co-champions: Cocalico (Section Three), Lancaster Catholic (Section Four) and Columbia (Section Five) won outright section crowns. Hempfield and McCaskey were Section One co-champs, with Hempfield winning a tie-breaker game (and sweeping the season series) to advance to the league tournament. Warwick and Lebanon were the Section Two co-champions, with the Cedars winning the tie-breaker game and going on to capture the league tournament championship. The league tournament included Lancaster Catholic’s win over Columbia in the league quarterfinals after going to four overtime periods, the longest game in league tournament history.

District playoffs: Eleven L-L teams qualified for the district playoffs. Hempfield (13-5) and Warwick (14-4) reached the District 3-6A quarterfinals, the latter including the Warriors’ first district playoff win since 2010. Cocalico (16-5) reached the District 3-5A title game, falling 24-22 at Lower Dauphin in the second-lowest scoring district final in the tournament's history. It was the Eagles' first appearance in a district final since 1983. Lancaster Catholic topped Columbia in the District 3-3A title game. Lancaster Mennonite (2A) captured its first district crown since 1997.

State playoffs: The Crusaders reached the state quarterfinals for the fifth time overall and third time under coach Joe Klazas. The Blazers made it to the state quarterfinals for the sixth time overall and first time under coach Seth Buckwalter.

1K: Elco senior Braden Bohannon finished with 1,448 career points, second-most in program history. ...Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher finished with 1,121 points, having scored 883 of those points in a Blazers’ uniform. …Octorara senior Naji Hamilton finished with 1,137 career points, fifth-most in program history. ...Pequea Valley senior Devon Colyer finished 1,127 points, fifth-most in program history.

30-pointers: Thirteen L-L boys hoopsters scored 30 or more points this season. Of those, two had multiple 30-point games, doing it four times apiece: Warwick senior Kai Cipalla and Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst. The high-water mark belongs to Hurst, who posted 35 points in a regular season win over Susquehannock on Feb. 20.

Game-winners, buzzer-beaters:

Elco 58, Conestoga Valley 57, Jan. 8: As reported by Lebanon Daily News’ veteran sports editor and all-around good guy Pat Huggins, Lebanon’s Marquis Ferreira's steal off a hustling defensive effort by Kevin Smith turned into the game-winning points with 7.6 seconds left in the Cedars’ season-opening 58-57 win over Conestoga Valley on Friday night.

Garden Spot 46, Twin Valley 45, Jan. 23, 2021: After shining on the JV level in the team’s first three games, Garden sophomore Dylan Nolt was brought up to varsity on Saturday at Twin Valley. He ended up drilling three 3-pointers. The final one came with nine seconds left and proved to be the game-winner in the Spartan’s 46-45 victory. It was Garden Spot’s first win of the year after an 0-3 start.

Garden Spot 54, Cocalico 53, OT, Jan. 28, 2021: This was just the second game involving a L-L team to go overtime so far this season. In the extra period, Garden Spot 6-foot, 5-inch junior forward Brendan Weaver had the go-ahead bucket with 18 seconds left, then had a /game-sealing block on the other end to give the Spartans the 1-point win, handing the Eagles their first league loss of the season.

Columbia 46, Elco 45, Jan. 28, 2021: Down a point with 51 seconds left, Columbia junior Kerry Glover got the steal and then eventually hit a pair of go-ahead free-throws with 24 seconds remaining. It extended the Tide’s winning streak to six-straight games.

Manheim Township 56, Warwick 55, OT, Feb. 11, 2021: In a non-league matchup in Neffsville on Thursday night, Warwick senior Kai Cipalla drove left and layed ina a back-hand, right-handed layup on the left side of the rim to put the Warriors up 55-53 with 40 seconds left. Manheim Township senior Zach Hartz answered on the other end with a 3-pointer from the left side of the top of the key, putting the Streaks up a point with 12 seconds remaining. Credit to Manheim Township sophomore Greg Barrett on the other end poking the ball loose, blocking a pump-fake and tightly defending Cipalla on a jumper that missed as the time expired to seal the Streaks’ victory.

Elizabethtown 49, Penn Manor 47, Feb. 19, 2021: A free-throw from Penn Manor senior forward Brayde Erb tied it at 47-47 with 36.4 seconds left. Elizabethtown called a timeout with 12.7 seconds left so Bears’ first-year coach Lee Eckert could draw up a play. Out of the timeout and ensuing sideline inbounds, Erb blocked an E-town runner in the lane that was recovered by Bears’ junior Patrick Gilhool with his back to the basket just inside the 3-point line. Gilhool dribbled once and hit a turnaround, fadeaway jumper with a hand in his face that sank through the net as time expired.

Lebanon 62, Warwick 61, 2OT, Feb. 23, 2021: Cedars’ guard Marquis Ferreira’s twisting drive and tough one-hander in traffic with 14 seconds left in the second overtime at Cedar Crest proved to be the game-winner in the L-L Section Two tie-breaker, which advanced Lebanon to the L-L semifinals.

Lancaster Country Day 50, Pequea Valley 48, Feb. 23, 2021: Tied at 48-48 in the final seconds at Pequea Valley, Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis put up a half-court heave that come up short but landed in the hands of teammate Christian Hoin, whose layup at the buzzer gave the Cougars the two-point win on the road.

Cocalico 43, York Suburban 40, March 9, 2021: A tie score in the District 3-5A semifinals, York Suburban played stall-ball to get the last shot, but Cocalico’s Carter Nuneville swooped in and made a steal on the baseline. The Eagles called a timeout with 5.7 to go and advanced the ball to mid-court and called another timeout with 3.4 ticks showing. The Eagles ran a play that coach Seth Sigman called to perfection, and Trey Rios canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key to beat the horn, giving Cocalico an electrifying 43-40 victory, advancing to a district final for the first time since 1983.

Lancaster Catholic 50, Riverside 47, March 17, 2021: A tie game in the final seconds of the PIAA Class 3A opener, Lancaster Catholic senior Nevin Roman stepped up and drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to send the Crusaders back to the state quarterfinals.

Nail-biters:

Cocalico 49, Manheim Central 46, Jan. 8: As reported by LLHoops.com and overall L-L boys basketball fanatic Andy Herr, Cocalico’s Carter Nuneville dished a pass to teammate Carson Nash to put the visiting Eagles up 49-42 with 59.6 seconds left. It gave Cocalico some breathing room, as the Eagles were held scoreless the rest of the way and held on for a 3-point victory.

Conestoga Valley 64, Eastern York 63, Jan. 9: One night after a season-opening loss in the final seconds at Lebanon, the Buckskins went back on the road, going up eight points with under a minute left, and holding on for the win.

Cocalico 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 43, Jan. 21: Carson Nash grabbed a defensive rebound, and teammate Carson Nuneville drew a foul on the other end. Nuneville hit the ensuing pair of free-throws with three seconds left. They proved to be the game-winners in Cocalico’s win. It gave Cocalico sole possession of first place atop L-L Section Three.

Lebanon 54, Palmyra 52, Jan. 30, 2021: Tied at 52-52 with 32.4 seconds left, Lebanon senior Braden Allwein hit the go-ahead free-throw. He missed his second free-throw attempt, which was rebounded by teammate Isaiah Rodriguez, who was fouled on his putback effort and hit one of his ensuing two free-throws to make it a 2-point game. On the other end, Palmyra had a potential game-tying layup attempt roll out as time expired.

Octorara 63, Donegal 61, Feb. 17, 2021: Octorara sophomore guard Elijah Hamilton knocked down a pair of free-throws with 25.9 seconds left to put the host Braves up 63-56. Those proved to be the game-winner, as Donegal senior Luke Yunginger hit a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left and teammate Khalil Masden nailed a jumper as time expired. Hamilton and big brother Naji Hamilton each finished with 13 points.

Hempfield 62, Lebanon 58, March 3, 2021: In a rematch between the L-L finals teams, Hempfield topped Lebanon in the District 3-6A opening round. Lebanon took its first lead with 5:55 left. It was back-and-forth from there. Hempfield was up 60-58 with 8.6 seconds left when it missed a free-throw, with Knights’ guard Michael Hester pulling in what proved to be the game-sealing rebound.

Lebanon 41, Hempfield 40, Feb. 27, 2021: Hempfield came back from a 24-12 halftime deficit to tie the game near the start of the fourth quarter of the L-L tournament title game. Later, a Marquis Ferreira put the Cedars up 41-39 with 13.5 seconds left. A Hempfield free-throw cut the deficit to one. The Knights had a chance to tie on a second free-throw. But it missed, and Lebanon pulled down the rebound to seal the league title, the program’s first since 2004 and ninth overall.

Lancaster Catholic 52, Columbia 47, March 9, 2021: Down 50-40 with 1:38 left in the District 3-3A title game, Columbia tallied the game’s next seven points over the ensuing 37 seconds, with a Kerry Glover 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 50-47 with 1:01 remaining. The final 61 seconds were scoreless until a breakaway layup by Lancaster Catholic’s Nahjier Aikens just before the buzzer. The Crusaders captured a second consecutive district crown, the program’s fifth overall.

Lower Dauphin 24, Cocalico 22, March 11, 2021: In the second-lowest scoring District Three title game in the tournament’s history (which dates back to 1924), the host Falcons hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winner. Cocalico senior Carter Nuneville had a look at an off-balance, deep 3-pointer as time expired but it was off the mark.

Overtime:

McCaskey 69, Manheim Township 66, OT, Jan. 11: After its season-opening 47-36 loss to Hempfield, McCaskey bounced back with this L-L Section One road victory. Blue Streaks’ junior Seth Miller hit a pair of free-throws with 16.6 seconds left to tie it, 57-57. In the overtime period, A 3-pointer from McCaskey junior Hasan Williams and a layup from junior teammate Dante Ashford pushed the McCaskey lead to 66-61 with 1:10 left. Later, with 22 seconds remaining, a pair of free-throws from Red Tornado senior Javonzee Washington gave his team a 69-66 advantage.

Lancaster Catholic 77, Columbia 70, 4 OT, Feb. 23, 2021: Believed to be the longest L-L boys basketball tournament game in its history, the Crusaders outscored the visiting Tide 7-0 in the fourth overtime period to win the L-L quarterfinal matchup.

Lancaster Catholic 64, Camp Hill 57, OT, March 4, 2021: District 3-3A semifinals matchup at Lancaster Catholic found the Crusaders down 46-38 with 1:17 left in regulation. A pair of Devin Atkinson free-throws, a Nevin Roman 3-pointer and an Atkinson 3-pointer, plus some defensive stops, tied it at 46-46 to send things to overtime, where the Crusaders pulled away.

Dunks:

Cocalico 6-8 junior Augie Gerhart, in his season-debut, in the Eagles’ regular season finale win at Garden Spot…

Cocalico 6-8 junior forward Augie Gerhart with the one-hand slam near the start of the second quarter of the District 3-5A title game. Credit the assist to teammate Trey Rios.

Lancaster Country Day senior forward Luke Forman in a 50-48 regular season win at Pequea Valley…

Octorara 6-8 senior forward Naji Hamilton...

Cedar Crest senior Matthew Smith with one of the nastiest dunks of the 2020-21 L-L boys basketball season, on the baseline at McCaskey...

Warwick junior Tate Landis with the steal and alley-oop assist to senior test pilot Kai Cipalla...

Warwick senior Kai Cipalla with the steal and the finish…

Warwick senior Kai Cipalla touchdown catch and dunk on the goalpost...err rim...

Warwick senior Kai Cipalla steal, followed with a breakaway two-handed slam against a defender...

Warwick senior Kai Cipalla, two dunks in one video clip, courtesy Blue Ridge…

Elizabethtown 6-foot, 7-inch freshman Matthew Gilhool...

Cipalla continues padding his application to NASA…