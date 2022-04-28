Maddie Knier, Brie Droege, Genesis Meadows and Kailah Correa, take a bow.
That fearsome foursome of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball standouts have been named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Team for their on-court exploits in the 2021-22 season.
Knier, a junior at Manheim Central, Droege a sophomore at Columbia, and Meadows, a junior at Lancaster Country Day, are all repeat selections. Correa, a freshman at Lebanon, made the list after her breakout 9th-grade campaign.
Knier was a first-team selection in Class 5A; Correa was a second-team selection in Class 6A; and Droege and Meadows were second-team selections in Class 2A.
Girls basketball writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the all-state teams, which feature three teams per class, plus a Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each class.
Knier, Manheim Central's graceful yet powerful forward, was tabbed Section 3 MVP this past season after she helped the Barons share the section title, go to the District 3 Class 5A semifinals and win a PIAA state playoff game. She averaged 21.9 points a game — second-best in the league — and Knier will start her senior season with 1,372 career points.
Droege, Columbia’s sniper and go-to scorer, shared the Section 5 MVP honors this past season after she helped the Crimson Tide win the section title, reach the District 3 Class 2A title game for the second year in a row, and pick up a victory in the PIAA state playoffs. She led the league in scoring at 22.1 points a game, and Droege will start her junior season with 973 career points.
Meadows, Lancaster Country Day’s floor general and scorer du jour, was a first-team league all-star after helping the Cougars reach the District 3 Class 2A semifinals for the second year in a row. She popped in 20.5 points a game — fourth-best in the league — and drilled a league-best 53 3-pointers. Meadows will start her senior season with 1,055 career points.
Correa, Lebanon’s jitterbug point guard and consummate floor leader, helped the Cedars share the Section 2 championships and make the District 3 Class 6A playoffs this past season. Her eye-popping freshman campaign included 20.8 points a game — third-best in the league — plus a league-best 41-point night in Lebanon’s victory over Conestoga Valley. Correa, who already has a scholarship offer from Illinois, will start her sophomore season with 499 career points.
2021-22 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
The 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State girls basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average ...
CLASS 6A
First team
Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Sr., 21.6
Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, Sr., 7.7
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, So., 17.3
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Sr., 16.3
Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, Jr., 14.3
Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Sr., 14.3
Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Jr., 14.0
Second team
Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, Sr., 12.5
Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, Fr., 20.8
Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, Jr., 23.9
Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, Fr., 13.6
Grace O'Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, Sr., 15.0
Third team
Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, So., 13.1
Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Jr., 9.5
Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, Jr., 20.0
Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, Sr., 16.2
Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, Sr., 18.8
Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Jr., 20.3
Player of the Year - Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury
Coach of the Year - Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh
CLASS 5A
First team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, Sr., 14.9
Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-2, Sr., 16.0
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, Jr., 21.9
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Sr., 16.5
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-8, Sr., 11.0
Second team
Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, Sr., 21.5
Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.8
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Sr., 15.6
Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, Sr., 16.6
Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, Sr., 18.4
Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, Jr., 18.2
Third team
Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, Sr., 18.3
Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, Sr., 20.8
Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Fr., 10.5
Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, So., 9.7
Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, Sr. 23.1
Annie Welde, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Sr., 8.0
Player of the Year - Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara
Coach of the Year - Jeff Gregory, Pittston
CLASS 4A
First team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, Sr., 17.0
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 22.0
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 19.4
Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, Sr., 17.8
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Sr., 17.3
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Jr., 20.1
Second team
Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Jr., 13.0
Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, So., 13.9
Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, Sr., 14.3
Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, Sr., 22.6
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Sr., 14.1
Third team
Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 8.2
Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 9.8
Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 13.8
Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Sr., 13.9
Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Jr., 8.1
Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, Jr., 9.0
Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, Sr., 11.2
Player of the Year - Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the Year - Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs
CLASS 3A
First team
Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, So., 16.4
Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Sr., 24.3
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside, 6-2, Sr., 25.1
Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 15.9
Renae Morbacher, Freedom, 5-6, Sr., 15.7
Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Sr., 16.5
Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, Jr., 15.3
Second team
Maddie Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, Jr., 16.7
Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Jr., 20.6
Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, Sr., 20.1
Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, So., 17.9
Third team
D'Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, Sr., 12.2
Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, Jr., 19.4
Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, Sr., 18.7
Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, Sr., 14.9
Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, Sr., 14.4
Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, So., 13.9
Player of the Year - Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year - Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity
CLASS 2A
First team
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Jr., 17.1
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, Sr., 27.0
Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, Sr., 17.9
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Sr., 12.4
Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, Sr., 23.0
Second team
Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 28.0
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, So., 22.1
Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, Jr., 15.9
Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 9.6
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, Jr., 20.5
Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, Sr., 16.5
Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 11.7
Third team
Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, Sr., 15.5
Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, Sr., 20.0
Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, So., 23.9
Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, Sr., 26.4
Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, Jr., 25.2
Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 11.5
Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Sr., 21.1
Player of the Year - Kayla Smikle, Westtown
Coach of the Year - Luann Grybowski, Neshannock
CLASS 1A
First team
Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 10.9
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Sr., 25.1
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Sr., 25.1
Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, Sr., 23.4
Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, Jr., 27.2
Second team
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, Fr., 11.6
Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, So., 16.4
Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Sr., 17.6
Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, Jr., 18.3
Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, Sr., 18.9
Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, Sr., 14.3
Third team
Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, Sr., 16.6
Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Jr., 16.2
Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Jr., 14.0
Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, Sr., 10.7
Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, Fr., 23.7
Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Jr., 15.1
Player of the Year - Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian
Coach of the Year - Lance Hudak, Portage
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77
More LNP girls basketball coverage
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.