Maddie Knier, Brie Droege, Genesis Meadows and Kailah Correa, take a bow.

That fearsome foursome of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball standouts have been named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Team for their on-court exploits in the 2021-22 season.

Knier, a junior at Manheim Central, Droege a sophomore at Columbia, and Meadows, a junior at Lancaster Country Day, are all repeat selections. Correa, a freshman at Lebanon, made the list after her breakout 9th-grade campaign.

Knier was a first-team selection in Class 5A; Correa was a second-team selection in Class 6A; and Droege and Meadows were second-team selections in Class 2A.

Girls basketball writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the all-state teams, which feature three teams per class, plus a Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each class.

Knier, Manheim Central's graceful yet powerful forward, was tabbed Section 3 MVP this past season after she helped the Barons share the section title, go to the District 3 Class 5A semifinals and win a PIAA state playoff game. She averaged 21.9 points a game — second-best in the league — and Knier will start her senior season with 1,372 career points.

Droege, Columbia’s sniper and go-to scorer, shared the Section 5 MVP honors this past season after she helped the Crimson Tide win the section title, reach the District 3 Class 2A title game for the second year in a row, and pick up a victory in the PIAA state playoffs. She led the league in scoring at 22.1 points a game, and Droege will start her junior season with 973 career points.

Meadows, Lancaster Country Day’s floor general and scorer du jour, was a first-team league all-star after helping the Cougars reach the District 3 Class 2A semifinals for the second year in a row. She popped in 20.5 points a game — fourth-best in the league — and drilled a league-best 53 3-pointers. Meadows will start her senior season with 1,055 career points.

Correa, Lebanon’s jitterbug point guard and consummate floor leader, helped the Cedars share the Section 2 championships and make the District 3 Class 6A playoffs this past season. Her eye-popping freshman campaign included 20.8 points a game — third-best in the league — plus a league-best 41-point night in Lebanon’s victory over Conestoga Valley. Correa, who already has a scholarship offer from Illinois, will start her sophomore season with 499 career points.

2021-22 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

The 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State girls basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average ...

CLASS 6A

First team

Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Sr., 21.6

Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, Sr., 7.7

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, So., 17.3

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Sr., 16.3

Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, Jr., 14.3

Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Sr., 14.3

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Jr., 14.0

Second team

Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, Sr., 12.5

Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, Fr., 20.8

Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, Jr., 23.9

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, Fr., 13.6

Grace O'Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, Sr., 15.0

Third team

Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, So., 13.1

Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Jr., 9.5

Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, Jr., 20.0

Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, Sr., 16.2

Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, Sr., 18.8

Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Jr., 20.3

Player of the Year - Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury

Coach of the Year - Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh

CLASS 5A

First team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, Sr., 14.9

Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-2, Sr., 16.0

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, Jr., 19.0

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, Jr., 21.9

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Sr., 16.5

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-8, Sr., 11.0

Second team

Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, Sr., 21.5

Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.8

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Sr., 15.6

Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, Sr., 16.6

Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, Sr., 18.4

Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, Jr., 18.2

Third team

Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, Sr., 18.3

Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, Sr., 20.8

Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Fr., 10.5

Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, So., 9.7

Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, Sr. 23.1

Annie Welde, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Sr., 8.0

Player of the Year - Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara

Coach of the Year - Jeff Gregory, Pittston

CLASS 4A

First team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, Sr., 17.0

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 22.0

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 19.4

Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, Sr., 17.8

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Sr., 17.3

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Jr., 20.1

Second team

Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Jr., 13.0

Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, So., 13.9

Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, Sr., 14.3

Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, Sr., 22.6

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Sr., 14.1

Third team

Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 8.2

Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 9.8

Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 13.8

Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Sr., 13.9

Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Jr., 8.1

Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, Jr., 9.0

Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, Sr., 11.2

Player of the Year - Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year - Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs

CLASS 3A

First team

Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, So., 16.4

Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Sr., 24.3

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside, 6-2, Sr., 25.1

Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 15.9

Renae Morbacher, Freedom, 5-6, Sr., 15.7

Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Sr., 16.5

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, Jr., 15.3

Second team

Maddie Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, Jr., 16.7

Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Jr., 20.6

Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, Sr., 20.1

Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, So., 17.9

Third team

D'Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, Sr., 12.2

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, Jr., 19.4

Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, Sr., 18.7

Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, Sr., 14.9

Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, Sr., 14.4

Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, So., 13.9

Player of the Year - Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year - Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity

CLASS 2A

First team

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Jr., 17.1

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, Sr., 27.0

Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, Sr., 17.9

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Sr., 12.4

Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, Sr., 23.0

Second team

Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 28.0

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, So., 22.1

Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, Jr., 15.9

Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 9.6

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, Jr., 20.5

Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, Sr., 16.5

Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 11.7

Third team

Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, Sr., 15.5

Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, Sr., 20.0

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, So., 23.9

Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, Sr., 26.4

Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, Jr., 25.2

Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 11.5

Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Sr., 21.1

Player of the Year - Kayla Smikle, Westtown

Coach of the Year - Luann Grybowski, Neshannock

CLASS 1A

First team

Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 10.9

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Sr., 25.1

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Sr., 25.1

Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, Sr., 23.4

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, Jr., 27.2

Second team

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, Fr., 11.6

Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, So., 16.4

Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Sr., 17.6

Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, Jr., 18.3

Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, Sr., 18.9

Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, Sr., 14.3

Third team

Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, Sr., 16.6

Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Jr., 16.2

Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Jr., 14.0

Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, Sr., 10.7

Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, Fr., 23.7

Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Jr., 15.1

Player of the Year - Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian

Coach of the Year - Lance Hudak, Portage

