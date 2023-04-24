Just call them the Fabulous Five.

A five-pack of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball standouts on Monday were named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Team for their success and accomplishments on the court this past winter.

Three players earned first-team honors, while two players earned a second-team nod. Four of those players were repeat recipients.

In Class 6A, Lebanon sophomore ace point guard and scorer du jour Kailah Correa was a second-team selection.

In Class 5A, Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier — a University of Pennsylvania track and field commit and prolific prep hoops scorer — was tabbed a first-teamer.

In Class 3A, Columbia junior sniper Brie Droege earned first-team honors and Lancaster Catholic junior floor general Mary Bolesky was named a second-teamer.

And in Class 2A, Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows, who led the L-L League in scoring this past season, was a first-team honoree.

Correa, Knier, Droege and Meadows were all repeat all-state selections, as girls basketball writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the teams.

The L-L League honorees:

* Correa, Lebanon’s jitterbug ball-handler and scoring weapon, averaged 18.1 points a game and drilled 25 3-pointers for the Cedars, who won the Section 1 title, started the season with a glittering 24-0 run, reached the league title game and finished up 27-3 overall, including a state-playoff victory. Correa, who has college scholarship offers from Illinois, Monmouth and Delaware in her back pocket, will open her junior season with 1,041 career points — firmly on pace to reach 2,000 for Lebanon, which is set to return four starters next winter.

* Knier, a powerful dribble-driver, crasher and reliable jump-shooter, averaged a cool 23.5 points a game with 35 3-pointers for Central, which won the Section 2 crown and advanced to the PIAA playoffs for the second season in a row. The section MVP this past season, Knier finished her distinguished hoops career in Manheim with a staggering 2,054 points — eighth-best in league history.

* Droege, a wing slasher and dead-eye shooter, popped in 23.8 points a game and drilled 32 3-pointers for Columbia, which captured the Section 4 title and won its first league championship since 1995 with a victory over Lebanon — on the way to a runner-up trip in the District 3 playoffs and a state-playoff victory. Droege is a deft scorer, especially in transition, and she will begin her senior season with 1,604 career points — and 2K directly in her crosshairs.

* Bolesky steered Catholic to the Section 3 title, to the Crusaders’ record-tying 20th District 3 championship — compliments of a victory over rival Columbia — and all the way to the state semifinals while averaging 15.4 points a game with 63 3-pointers. A defensive specialist and the team’s engine and traffic cop, Bolesky earned section MVP honors, and she’ll open her senior campaign with 899 career points, meaning she should join the 1K club early next season.

* Meadows poured in a league-best 25.2 points a game and knocked down 58 3-pointers for Country Day, which qualified for the District 3 semifinals but had to forfeit because of a lack of healthy players. Meadows, a four-year starter at point guard and an unflappable scorer in transition and from the perimeter for the Cougars, finished her prep career with 1,609 points — tops in program history.

Just 13 players from District 3 earned all-state honors; that number looks kind of low at first glimpse. That group includes the five L-L League performers, plus Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot and Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones in 6A; York Suburban’s Jenay Rissmiller and Greencastle-Antrim’s Haley Noblit in 5A; Fleetwood’s Alexis Hess, Wyomissing’s Amaya Stewart and Susquehanna Township’s Schuyler Coles in 4A; and Linda Brown from Christian School of York in 1A.

Jones, a sophomore, was tabbed Player of the Year in 6A after leading Cedar Cliff to the District 3 championship, a shiny 30-0 start, and into the PIAA finale, where the Colts fell to Archbishop Carroll.

2022-23 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM

The 2022-23 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls' Basketball Teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average ...

CLASS 6A

First Team

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, Jr., 22.9

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, So., 15.3

Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6-0, Sr., 18.7

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Sr., 16.4

Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township, 6-3, So., 18.6

Second Team

Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-4, So., 18.1

Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley, 5-11, So., 13.5

Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-8, Sr., 22.0

Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-0, So., 16.8

Brooke Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 5-9, Jr.. 11.3

Taylor Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 6-0, Sr., 14.8

Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Sr., 20.4

Third Team

Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-8, Jr., 14.7

Kendall Berger, Norwin, 5-9, So., 13.2

Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Sr., 16.5

Caroline Dotsey, Haverford, 6-2, Sr., 16.9

Casey Harter, Souderton, 5-10, Sr., 16.1

Lauren Palangio, Norwin, 6-1, Jr., 11.9

Rylee Kalocay, Upper St. Clair, 5-9, So., 20.0

Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy, F, 6-1, Jr., 13.8

Player of the Year - Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff

Coach of the Year - Renie Shields, Archbishop Carroll

CLASS 5A

First Team

Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Sr., 8.7

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 6-0, Sr., 23.5

Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep, 5-11, Jr., 16.7

Laine McGurk, West Chester Rustin, 5-11, Sr., 22.5

Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-11, Sr., 17.3

Second Team

Hannah Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-9, Sr., 10.5

Alison Hatajik, Hollidaysburg, 6-0, Sr., 15.2

Cici Hernandez, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-6, Jr., 14.1

Gianna Johnson, George School, 6-5, Jr., 12.0

Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels, 5-6, So., 5-6, 43.1

Ava Renninger, Archbishop Wood, 5-6, Jr., 8.0

Alexa Washington, Oakland Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 16.3

Third Team

Eve Fiala, Indiana, 6-5, Sr., 14.4

Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim, 5-3, Jr., 13.0

Priyanka Ponnam, George School, 6-3, So., 12.0

Daniella Ranieli, Pittston, 5-3, So. 16.3

Janay Rissmiller, York Suburban, 5-6, Jr., 14.0

Lena Walz, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, Jr., 12.8

Player of the Year - Maddie Weber, South Fayette

Co-Coaches of the Year - Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood; Lauren Stackhouse, West Chester Rustin

CLASS 4A

First Team

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 21.5

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-1, Sr., 17.6

Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk, 5-10, Jr., 17.4

Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 6-0, So., 20.8

Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 17.6

Shayla Smith, Audenried, So., 5-10, 24.8

Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing, 6-1, Sr., 15.3

Second Team

Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Sr., 12.0

Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Sr., 14.9

Maya Jenkins, Scranton Prep, 5-8, So., 13.4

Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 12.0

Maddy Wetzel, North Schuylkill, 5-8, Sr., 20.1

Third Team

Quinn Borroni, Blackhawk, 5-10, Sr., 11.0

Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township, 5-8, Jr., 20.2

Molly Driscoll, Allentown Central Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 14.7

Carryn Easley, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, So., 13.5

Jaida Helm, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 12.0

Amya Scott, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, So., 15.7

Paige Sevrain, Northwestern Lehigh, Sr., 6-0, 12.4

Player of the Year - Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic

Coach of the Year - Eric Gidney, Lansdale Catholic

CLASS 3A

First Team

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-10, Jr., 23.8

Zahra King, Westtown, Jr., 5-10, 13.3

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Sr., 22.5

Ava Perischetti, River Valley, 5-8, So., 19.8

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, Sr., 16.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Sr., 10.2

Second Team

Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic, 5-4, Jr., 15.4

Savannah Curry, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 5-10, 9.1

Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg, Sr., 6-1, 18.3

Logyn Greer, Friends’ Central, 6-3, So., 15.2

Grace Sundback, Westtown, Sr., 5-8, 13.2

Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant, 5-10, Sr., 28.8

Third Team

Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick, Westtown, 5-11, Sr., 7.0

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 5-11, Sr., 21.0

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, Jr., 21.7

Christiana Gordon, Westmont Hilltop, 5-11, So., 16.6

Lia Krarup, Wilmington, 5-6, So., 20.2

Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-0, Jr., 19.7

Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 6-0, Sr., 15.5

Bella Toomey, Penn Charter, 6-0, Sr., 10.6

Player of the Year - Ciera Toomey, Dunmore

Coach of the Year - Carrie Toomey, Dunmore

CLASS 2A

First Team

Shaye Bailey, Freedom Area, 5-7, Jr., 21.6

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, So., 19.1

Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Sr. 16.5

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-4, Sr., 25.2

Macy Sardone, Homer-Center, 5-7, Sr., 18.0

Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-5, So., 33.3

Second Team

Bria Bair, Bishop McCort Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.2

Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-8, Fr., 16.9

Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Fr., 12.1

Maddison Maynard, Panther Valley, 5-10, Jr., 22.6

Lauren Patnode, Perkiomen, 6-0, Jr., 17.0

Third Team

Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Sr., 19.2

Saraiah Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-7, Sr., 23.4

Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley, 5-6, So., 21.0

Molly Kosmack, Homer-Center, 6-0, Sr., 13.6

Lacey Kriebel, South Williamsport, 6-0, So., 14.9

Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis, 5-10, Sr., 17.0

Player of the Year - Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the Year - Justin Magestro, Kennedy Catholic

CLASS 1A

First Team

Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy, 6-1, Sr., 18.3

Kelly Cleaver, Union (New Castle), 6-0, Jr., 15.4

Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.7

Addison Kilmer, Mountain View, 6-1, Fr., 20.5

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-1, Sr., 31.6

Second Team

Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-9, Jr., 20.7

Kylie Fruehstorfer, Union (New Castle), 5-5, So., 12.5

Grace Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-9, Sr., 16.5

Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-7, Sr., 22.2

Sheiana Tutler, St. John Neumann, 6-0, Sr., 6-0, 13.0

Third Team

Linda Brown, Christian School of York, Sr., 5-7, 14.0

Paityn Moyer, Lourdes Regional, 5-9, Jr., 7.6

Masie Reed, Lourdes Regional 5-8, Jr., 11.8

Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph, 5-11, Jr., 19.2

Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Sr., 12.7

Player of the Year - Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy

Coach of the Year - Rob Nogay, Union (New Castle)

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage