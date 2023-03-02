HERSHEY — Manheim Central teammates Connor Fahnestock, Collin Neiles, Zach Benner and Trey Grube stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the court after a 67-53 loss to Exeter in the District Three Class 5A championship game at Hershey’s Giant Center on Thursday evening.

The foursome are the seniors who have seen the most varsity action this season. They’re the leaders for a Barons group that became just the second to compete in a district final. The last to do it was in 2014.

“Obviously we wanted to win,” Grube said afterward. “But you walk in here, you see the PIAA logo on the Jumbotron, you’re playing in the Giant Center, it is a great journey. It sucks it didn’t go our way. But not many teams can say they got here. We did. We made it to the Giant Center and competed in a district championship. To get here is an accomplishment itself.”

Grube, No. 2 on the program’s all-time scorers list, tallied 19 points in Thursday’s defeat. But he wasn’t the story of the game.

That distinction belonged to Exeter 6-foot, 6-inch behemoth Anthony Caccese, a University of Delaware football recruit who tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds. At times, the top-seeded Barons (22-6) didn’t have much an answer for Caccese — Manheim Central’s tallest player is 6-foot-3 junior wing Aaron Enterline (14 points).

“The thought process is he (Caccese) doesn’t do so hot going off his left shoulder,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “If we took away his left shoulder and got weak-side help on his right shoulder, we’d be able to contest and defend before he was able to make a move.”

That didn’t happen too much, and Caccese ended up being one of four Eagles to finish in double-figures scoring.

The teams were locked at 13-13 after a first quarter that saw the score tied on six different occasions. Third-seeded Exeter (21-5) scored on nine of its last 11 possessions of the second quarter, closing the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 32-23 advantage into halftime.

Exeter scored on just three of its first 10 possessions of the second half, but still led 38-28 at the 3:10 mark of the third quarter.

“That’s the point of the game we had an opportunity and every time we had the ball we were still down 10,” Fisher said. “There were four minutes of time we just never turned the tide.”

A 7-0 Barons run backended by a Grube 3-pointer cut the deficit to 42-37 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. The Barons never got any closer.

Exeter, competing in a district final for the first time since 1984, won the program’s first district crown. The Eagles only loss over the last month was to District Three Class 6A powerhouse Reading, 70-63, in the Berks League final, where Exeter actually held an 11-point lead.

The Barons suffered their largest margin of defeat and gave up more than 60 points for just the fifth time this year.

There’s a chance the squads could meet again since both are in the bottom half of the state 5A bracket, a half mostly filled with teams not from basketball hotbed Philadelphia. Manheim Central will face District Seven sixth-place team Mars in the first round next Friday, March 10.

This year’s Barons are already the first squad in program history to reach a league final and second to reach a district final. They could add to the record books with a victory next week, as the last and only Manheim Central team to win a state playoff game came in 2015.

