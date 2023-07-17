Jeff Hartenstine’s first head coaching job is a big one: Lancaster Mennonite, which won the 2023 Class 2A state basketball championship.

“I love the pressure of it,’’ said Hartenstine, whose hiring to replace Seth Buckwalter was approved by the Lancaster Mennonite board of directors in early June.

“We're going to address (expectations). We're going to talk about it. This team is going to be a new team and forge their own path, but I think every opportunity is there for us to get right back into it in (class) 2A.’’

Mennonite rolled to the 2A District Three and state titles in March under head coach Seth Buckwalter, with Hartenstine his varsity assistant.

Buckwalter went into the season expecting it to be his last, and confirmed he was stepping down in May.

“I love the process of growing with players, which you really get at the JV level, the junior high level,’’ Buckwalter said in May. “Next year, I can see myself coaching my son’s sixth-grade team.’’

Last week, he added that, “I was blessed with outstanding talent, but I think Jeff is better suited to building and growing the program than I am.’’

“Super-flattering that he would say that,’’ Hartenstine said. “When you were together, it was like Batman and Robin.’’

Hartenstine called his own athletic career “unimpressive.’’ He did play basketball at Hempfield and, after a senior-year transfer, at Mennonite, meaning he played for two iconic Lancaster-Lebanon League coaches, Warren Goodling and Geoff Groff.

He works in financial services, which means he won’t be in the school building every, but he said that the job’s flexibility will allow him to be all-in for the basketball program.

“Seth would allow me to do some stuff that was surprising,’’ he said. “Game calls, changes to things on the spot, taking the team for the entire summer and just running with them, as long as I stayed in communication.’’

This summer, the Blazers played two games at the Philly Live showcase in June, a 20-point win over West Chester East and a close loss to Middletown (Del.).

A tournament in Allentown is coming this month, and a fall league in Coatesville.

Mennonite loses a lot, notably Cam Hurst, a three-time all-state guard who’ll be a scholarship player at Mansfield, and big man David Weaver, who’s headed to West Chester.

Two regulars, Hurst’s brother Chase and swingman Myles Halvorsen, return.

There’s also a mix of upperclassman who were injured last year and very young kids high on confidence and expectation.

“I'm in this power struggle,’’ Hartenstine said. “There's a lot of unknowns. All the events we've done this summer, everything has been unpredictable. At this point, I'm just trying to develop chemistry.’’

And also trying to see an ambitious big picture. Mennonite is still Class 2A. In that relatively small-school class, it’s hard to image the Blazers not being a factor at least at the district level, if not beyond, on a regular basis.

“With the state championship, a lot of alumni who weren’t very involved are re-engaged,’’ Hartenstine said. “They’re thinking, ‘If they did this on a shoestring budget, can I kick in a little bit of money? Can I help with some transportation or whatever you need?’

“I’m feeling a tremendous amount of support right away, because we did something special.’’