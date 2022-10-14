We’re still neck-deep in fall sports, but winter sports practices — gulp — will be kicking off in about a month. That said, here are a couple of L-L League girls basketball notables to get you excited about the upcoming hoops season …

GRIFFIN MAKES HER DECISION: Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin is having an outstanding career for the Mountaineers. In fact, when the season gets rolling in early December, she’ll hit the floor running with 1,032 career points — seventh-best in program history, and just 366 points shy of becoming the program’s all-time point-getter.

The silky lefty this week made her college decision: Griffin will continue her career at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. The Wildcats are an NAIA program that competes in the Crossroads League in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

In her standout junior season last winter, Griffin scored 17.2 points a game and bottomed out 28 3-pointers while directing traffic from the top and getting to the foul line and scoring at will in transition for the Mounts. She helped Ephrata win 16 games, including a co-championship in Section 2 and an incredible journey all the way to the L-L League title game.

She was named the Section 2 MVP and a first-team Section 2 all-star by the league’s coaches, and Griffin was tabbed the Section 2 MVP and an all-league pick by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Indiana Wesleyan is joined in the Crossroads League by Bethel, Goshen, Grace, Huntington, Marian, Mt. Vernon Nazarene, Saint Francis, Spring Arbor and Taylor. Griffin will join the Wildcats next year after her much-anticipated senior season for Ephrata.

COACHING CAROUSEL FINALLY STOPS SPINNING: It took a little while, but the final two L-L League girls basketball coaching vacancies have been filled — just a few weeks out from the start of hoops practice in mid-November.

Garden Spot has hired Scott Boyd to succeed Kevin Gensemer, who guided the Spartans to 118 wins over the past 15 seasons, including a trip to the D3-5A playoffs last winter. Boyd is a former assistant coach under Ellen Bair at Linden Hall; Bair stepped down in Lititz this offseason to take over the coaching reins at the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr.

Meanwhile, Scott Barnhart, who previously coached in Warwick’s program, will slide in for Bair at Linden Hall, which is set to join the L-L League and slide into Section 4 this coming season. Bair’s teams won 46 games over the last four seasons, and the Lions are the 4-time reigning D3-2A champs.

There was a lot of turnover in the L-L League girls basketball coaching ranks this offseason: Boyd and Barnhart are now on board, joining new skippers at Elizabethtown (Todd Brubaker), Manheim Central (Mike Smith), Lampeter-Strasburg (Steve Villbrandt) and Penn Manor (Mike Glackin).

REFRESHER COURSE: In case you missed it, the L-L League has a fresh round of realigned section formats for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 cycles. The league will go back to four sections — it was a five-section look the last couple of years — with practices set to begin Nov. 18 and scrimmages on tap for Nov. 25. The first night of PIAA hoops is Dec. 2, and the final night of L-L League head-to-head section play is Feb. 10, 2023. There are no crossover games in this cycle, which will make a lot of coaches happy.

Here are the section-by-section breakdowns, listed by school classification size …

SECTION 1 — McCaskey, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor, Lebanon, Cedar Crest.

SECTION 2 — Warwick, Ephrata, Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Garden Spot, Manheim Central.

SECTION 3 — Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic.

SECTION 4 — Octorara, Pequea Valley, Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Mennonite, Lancaster Country Day, Columbia, Linden Hall.

Hoops. It won’t be long.

