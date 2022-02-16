If you have Ephrata taking on Lancaster Catholic in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championship game in your office bracket pool, stand up and take a bow.

It will be the upstart Mountaineers squaring off against the Crusaders for league supremacy on Thursday. Catholic owns a league-record 15 gold trophies; Ephrata is angling for its first.

Here’s a preview of the title tilt …

THE MATCHUP: Section 2 co-champ Ephrata Mountaineers (16-9 overall) vs. Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (20-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township in the L-L League championship game.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Ephrata beat Section 4 runner-up Elco 46-38 in the play-in round, slipped past Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central 36-33 in the quarterfinals, and outlasted Section 1 champ Penn Manor 37-35 in OT in the semifinals. … Catholic topped Section 1 runner-up Hempfield 53-33 in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last year’s title game, before fending off previously undefeated Section 5 champ Columbia 43-42 in the semifinals.

REMATCH: Catholic defeated Ephrata 49-30 in the first round of Catholic’s holiday tournament back on Dec. 28. The rematch is for league gold.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Ephrata is in a league finale for the first time since 1991, after the Mounts captured their third Section 2 title in a row. Ephrata fell to Warwick in that 1991 title game, FYI. The Mounts also went to the league championship game in 1982, and fell to McCaskey, so this is Ephrata's third time playing for league gold. … Catholic has been a fixture in the league playoffs, with a record 15 championships, including three in a row from 2018-2020. The Crusaders are fresh off their fifth section crown in a row, and they’ve pocketed 25 section titles in all, another L-L League record. The last time Catholic wasn’t in the league finale was in 2017, so this is familiar territory for the Crusaders.

THE COACHES: Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo (54-35) is in his fourth season, while Catholic’s Charlie Detz (197-27) is in his eighth season. Three more wins and Detz joins the coveted 200-win club.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

ABOUT EPHRATA: Scorching-hot Mounts are riding a five-game winning streak, and are 11-1 in their last 12 games, and this is their last hurrah; Ephrata did not make the District 3 Class 6A playoff bracket — they were the last team out at No. 13 — so its season ends Thursday, win or lose. … Probable starters: G Jasmine Griffin (16.9 points per game, 28 3-pointers, 1,009 career points), G Brynn Adams (7.9, 24 3’s), G Cara Tiesi (6.8, 43 3’s), F Mallory Kline (4.4, 17 3’s), F Destiny Lefever (1.7). … Key subs: F Kamryn Andes (1.7, 7 3’s), G Jianna Long (1.4). … Ephrata is the third team in the league’s expanded playoff era that has reached the championship game after having to win a play-in game to get into the main bracket, joining Elco (2019) and Pequea Valley (2020). The Raiders and the Braves both fell to Catholic in the title game in those years. … Griffin, who scored her 1,000th career point in the semifinals against Penn Manor, is at 16.7 points with nine 3’s in the last 10 games, including 27 points in the play-in game vs. Elco. … Ephrata has 41 treys in its last eight games; Tiesi and Adams have combined for 25 triples over that clip, as the Mounts have been deadly from the arc as of late. … Ephrata is certainly battle-tested: Mounts have played 11 teams that earned D3 playoff bids. ... Griffin, Adams, Kline joined LNP Roundtable earlier this season.

ABOUT CATHOLIC: Riding a four-game winning streak, and is 13-1 in its last 14 games. … Four losses are against playoff teams: Bermudian Springs, undefeated Delone Catholic, Central Bucks West out of D1 and Loyalsock out of D4. … Probable starters: G Rylee Kraft (11.5), G Mary Bolesky (10.7, 38 3’s), G Jeriyah Johnson (9.6, 38 3’s), G Lily Lehman (7.9, 18 3’s), F Vivian Klemmer (5.1). … Key subs: G Autumn Lipson (3.7, 30 3’s), G Madelynn Card (3.3, 9 3’s), G Carleigh Anderson (3.1, 6 3’s), F Mariana DeJesus (2.5). … Up next: A trip to Schuylkill Valley (20-2) for a D3-4A quarterfinal next Friday. … All 30 of Lipson’s made buckets are 3-pointers. … Like Ephrata, Catholic also has had a penchant for the 3-point shot; Crusaders have 49 treys in the last eight games — 15 each by Bolesky and Johnson, who have been terrific from downtown.

THE CRUX: Ephrata loves shooting 3-pointers — the Mounts have 119 treys, including Adams’ exhilarating game-tying trey in the waning seconds of regulation time against Penn Manor in the semifinals — so Catholic must defend the arc, while keeping tabs on Griffin, who is a dribble-drive artist. No secret here: The Mounts must be ready for the Crusaders’ onslaught of defensive looks. Conversely, Ephrata has to keep Catholic’s high-octane transition game under wraps. If the Crusaders are poking away steals and getting breakaway layups all night, watch out.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage