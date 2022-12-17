It was a busy Friday night in L-L League girls basketball action, with nine big games on the docket as the head-to-head section battles started picking up the pace. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 30, Hempfield 23 — The host Falcons got an early leg-up in the section hunt, overcoming a cold start for a 14-7 halftime lead on the way to a win over the Black Knights. It was Cedar Crest’s third win in a row. Brooke Shutter scored 15 of the Falcons’ 30 points, while Autumn Cook scored 11 points for Hempfield, which had just 2 first-quarter points and dropped its second straight game.

McCaskey 48, Penn Manor 31 — It’s a dandy half dozen for the Red Tornado. Samijah Myers (11 points) and Keymara Myers (10 points) sparked the offense, and McCaskey used an 18-2 third-quarter burst to break open a close game and pick up its sixth victory in a row. Paityn Smith and Alayzha Twyman scored 7 points each for the host Comets, who remained winless. McCaskey won three games all of last season; the Tornado has doubled that already.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 50, Elizabethtown 11 — The host Barons steamrolled to a 19-0 first-quarter lead, led 36-5 at the half, and then iced the game with an 11-4 third-quarter spree for their third win in a row after a 0-2 start. Maddie Knier knocked down four 3-pointers and poured in 24 points and Kaylie Kroll chipped in with 11 points for Central, while Jillian Morris scored 4 points for the Bears, who suffered their fourth straight setback. Knier is 10 points shy of 1,500 career points; her 1,490 points are most among active players in the L-L League.

Ephrata 57, Garden Spot 22 — The Mountaineers made it a 4-0 getaway as Jasmine Griffin bucketed 20 points, Leah Caldwell chipped in with 14 points and Marie McCracken added 10 points for Ephrata, which raced out to a 30-12 halftime lead, and then went 19-4 in the third quarter to open up some more breathing room. Nikki Zeiset scored 10 points for the host Spartans, who dropped their third straight game. Griffin, an Indiana Wesleyan recruit, is up to 1,124 career points.

Conestoga Valley 62, Solanco 45 — The Buckskins are in the W column for the first time this season. Rhiannon Henry (17 points), Erin Figart (16 points, 3 3-pointers) and Gabrielle Moore (11 points, 3 3-pointers) paced the scoring brigade, and CV used a 23-11 second-quarter uprising for 37-22 halftime lead over the host Golden Mules. Jenna Ehlers hit three treys and scored 15 points for Solanco.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Elco 43 — Katie Ranck popped in 19 points to pace the Pioneers, who picked up a road win in the section opener in Myerstown.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Country Day 61, Octorara 2 — Sorry, Braves Nation. That is not a misprint. The host Cougars took a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter before Octorara was able to get on the board for the first and only time during the game. Genesis Meadows scored 22 points — giving her 1,152 career points — Sophia Sanchez knocked down six 3-pointers and added 19 points, and Chantel Cannon pitched in with 10 points for Country Day, which made it two wins in a row.

Also in Section 1 on Friday, Lebanon worked OT to knock off Manheim Township and remain perfect. Here’s the story …

And in Section 4, Columbia celebrated 50 years of its girls basketball program with a resounding victory over Pequea Valley. Here’s the story and a photo gallery …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Brandywine Heights at Northern Lebanon, 12 p.m.

West Perry at Manheim Central, 2:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

