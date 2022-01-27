Just six games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, including a Section 1 showdown. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 47, Conestoga Valley 34 — Jasmine Griffin popped in 23 points, and the Mountaineers remained atop the Section 2 standings in the loss column with Lebanon — but took a percentage-points lead over the idle Cedars. Taylor Hehnly hit three 3’s and scored 15 points for the host Buckskins, who were within 25-18 at the half. But Ephrata went 14-6 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room.

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall 52, Lancaster Mennonite 20 — The host Lions raced out to a 24-6 lead, and then went 12-2 in the third quarter and never looked back. Anastasia Astapenka (24 points) and Jenadia Jordan (13 points) paced Linden Hall, which is at No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings — after winning that bracket the last three years in a row. Tiana Delgado scored 11 points for the Blazers.

Lancaster Country Day 60, Lititz Christian 28 — Genesis Meadows (29 points, five 3’s), Kiana Wakefield (season-high 19 points) and Piper Graham (12 points) paced the host Cougars in the scoring column, and Country Day bolted to a 33-17 halftime lead and handed Lititz Christian — ranked No. 1 in the D3-1A power ratings — its first loss this season. The Cougars broke the game wide open with a 16-4 third-quarter clip. Kyiah Flahive scored 14 points for Lititz Christian.

Columbia 59, York Suburban 39 — It took the host Crimson Tide a little while to get cooking, but Columbia pulled away for good with a 20-point third-quarter barrage and improved to 18-0 this season. Brie Droege (21 points), Brooke Droege (15 points) and MacKenzie Burke (12 points) led the Tide on the stat sheet.

Mechanicsburg 42, Cedar Crest 33 — The Wildcats rode into Lebanon and closed the game on a 20-9 blitz to storm past the host Falcons, who had a 24-22 lead heading into the final stanza. Brooke Shutter (season-high 11 points, three 3’s) and Sarah Batra (11 points) led Cedar Crest, which saw its modest 2-game winning streak come to a halt.

Also Wednesday, in a Section 1 showdown in Landisville, Penn Manor KO’d host Hempfield to force a first-place tie atop the section standings. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Lebanon at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Garden Spot at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Octorara at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day at Linville Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

