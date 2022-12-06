Pretty light night on the L-L League girls basketball docket on Monday, with just four nonleague games on the schedule. Here’s the roundup and some notables ...

Ephrata 61, Muhlenberg 41 — The reigning L-L League tournament runner-up and co-Section 2 champ Mountaineers got their season off on the right foot. Jasmine Griffin bucketed 27 points, Cara Tiesi made three 3-pointers, and host Ephrata built a 33-20 lead at the half and topped the Muhls. Griffin, a Indiana Wesleyan recruit, is up to 1,059 career points.

Northern Lebanon 41, Kutztown 37 — The young-pup Vikings hit the road to Berks County and came back home with a hard-fought victory for a 1-0 start. Olivia Shutter (12 points) and newcomers Hayley Sheroky (12 points) and Kasey Weimer (11 points) sparked the offense, and NL used a 17-6 second-quarter blitz for a 21-13 halftime lead and then fended off the Cougars late. Kutztown closed the game on a 24-20 clip, but the Vikings ended up winning their season opener. Sheroky and Weimer were making their varsity debut, and they both hit for double-digits.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

West Shore Christian 52, Lancaster Mennonite 46 — Jayla Rivera remained red-hot, but the host Blazers came up a tad short on the scoreboard. Rivera drilled four 3-pointers and pumped in a team-best 26 points, but WSC built a 46-20 lead through three quarters and then fended off Mennonite late. Liviiah Sweeney chipped in with 11 points for the Blazers, who closed the game on a 26-6 spree to make WSC sweat it out, but Mennonite dipped to 1-2 overall. Rivera poured in 29 points last Saturday vs. St. James (Maryland) in a third-place-game win at Gettysburg’s tip-off tournament. In three games, she’s averaging 24.3 points with eight treys.

Also Monday, Donegal overcame a 17-point third-quarter deficit to force overtime, and the Indians used double-OT to outlast Conestoga Valley in an instant-classic in Mount Joy. Here’s the story …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Oxford at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsville at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Upper Dauphin at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage